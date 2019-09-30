Darius Slay Sends Encouraging Tweet After Lions Loss

Darius Slay didn’t play a single down for the Detroit Lions against the Kansas City Chiefs, but that didn’t mean the injured cornerback wasn’t fired up about his team’s effort on Sunday.

Slay, sidelined with a troublesome hamstring, was forced to watch the game as a spectator. Like most folks who took in the action, he came away impressed by what the Lions were able to do against the Chiefs, a team considered considered one of the behemoths of the NFL.

After the game, which ended up as a narrow 34-30 loss by the Lions in the last seconds, Slay took to Twitter and shared an inspirational message for both the fans and his squad, saying that he liked the fight that he saw from the team in spite of the unfortunate result.

Additionally, in a response to San Francisco 49ers’ cornerback Richard Sherman who was checking in on the health of his friend, Slay updated his own injury status for the future, saying in essence that he feels good and was “just resting up” in missing the game against Kansas City.

Yea I'm good big bra Just resting up!!!! An it's nothing wrong with letting these folks know what's up✊🏽💯

That’s likely music to the ears of nervous Detroit fans, who held their collective breath watching Slay come up lame against the Philadelphia Eagles late in the game a few weeks back. Slay now has the benefit of the entire bye week to help rest himself further ahead of a key Monday Night Football divisional tilt against the Green Bay Packers. He will be needed for that game.

Shorthanded in the backfield this week, Slay was hardly the only defensive back to be hobbled on the day. Detroit safety Quandre Diggs left the game with injury, and fellow cornerback Mike Ford was forced to miss a few series with his own ailments. None of this, however, stopped the Lions from stifling Patrick Mahomes most of the day. While the Kansas City offense went for 315 yards through the air and manufactured plenty of points, Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass during the game.

That fact is undoubtably a huge feather in the cap of the entire Lions defense.

On the season, Slay himself has registered 7 tackles and 1 interception. His late pick saved the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he is generally regarded as one of the best cover cornerbacks in the game. No doubt the Lions missed him against Kansas City’s powerful passing attack no matter how well they may have fared. There’s no doubting the significance of a Pro Bowl cornerback to Matt Patricia’s scheme.

Slay, never a player to shy away from making a bold statement whether in person or on the internet, seems more ready than ever to return and help Detroit continue their early season defensive roll that’s led them to a respectable 2-1-1 record.

In the meantime, he wants his Lions teammates and fans to know just how fired up he is by what they did against one of the NFL’s best teams. That fact should be enough to put everybody in the league on notice.