David Carr Throws Shot at Raiders Over Twitter, Defends Derek Carr

It is not an easy time to be an Oakland Raider.

The Raiders are currently 1-2 and coming off of a 34-14 beatdown at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. While it’s very early in the season, the Raiders haven’t looked at all improved in Jon Gruden’s second season leading the team since his return.

And while Gruden and the Raiders have their share of detractors, no one is under more fire than the franchise quarterback, Derek Carr.

The highest-paid player on the Raiders had another uneven performance in Week 3, including a costly interception in which he badly overthrew his intended target. Although Carr finished the game with two touchdowns, a 79.4 percent completion rate and a 103.7 quarterback rating, the numbers can be misleading — the touchdown came on a flea-flicker and the other was in garbage time.

Nevertheless, as the Raiders continue to lose games, it’s Carr that receives most of the heat. Vic Tafur of The Athletic pointed out over Twitter that the 28-year-old quarterback’s average depth of target is just 6.7 yards — the fourth-lowest in the league. Tafur was attempting to point out that part of the Raiders’ problem is Carr, but his older brother Derek, wasn’t having any of it.

In fact, David actually threw a jab at the Raiders while doing so.

Check out David’s response below:

Yet, he’s one of the most accurate deep ball throwers in the league. https://t.co/45GsQYYpdm — David Carr (@DCarr8) September 24, 2019

David Carr Blames Raiders for Derek’s Struggles

While he didn’t flat-out state it, David completely took away any blame on the shoulders of his brother and instead placed it on the play-calling of the Raiders. Guess who’s the head coach and who makes the play calls? None other than Jon Gruden.

In continuing to defend his little brother, Derek went onto to tweet yet again — this time illustrating the statistics and a graphic to back up his point. Apparently, Derek is not only one of the best deep ball-throwers in the league, he is the very best in the league. Even better than the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is ok I guess …😂

Actually Pat doesn’t count because he’s a space alien. https://t.co/qtguaZCh26 pic.twitter.com/PUUuCcGyga — David Carr (@DCarr8) September 24, 2019

David certainly knows his stuff as he’s a former NFL starting quarterback and a current analyst on NFL Network. However, let’s be real here — there’s a little bit of bias because you know, he’s related to Derek.

This isn’t the first time that the elder brother has taken to Twitter to defend his sibling. The former Houston Texans No. 1 draft pick also took swipes at Antonio Brown following his release from the Raiders earlier this month. It also just so happened to come at a time after Brown and Derek Carr had a falling out.

Derek Carr Has Yet to Validate the Worth of His Contract

While Derek is certainly not to blame for all of the Raiders’ issues and David certainly has a point when backing up his brother, let’s be real here — Carr is not playing like a franchise quarterback.

He’s one of the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL and he’s making $125 million over the life of his contract. In other words, he’s paid like an elite quarterback — which includes the likes of Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers, all guys who have won Super Bowls. Carr has yet to even win a playoff game.

While a lot of the criticism is unfair — especially considering the Raiders are lacking in terms of receiving options after Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller and the fact that the O-Line is banged up — the heat will continue to be on Carr until he can validate the amount of his contract.

