Demarcus Robinson Fantasy: Is Chiefs WR a Must Start in Week 4?

Once Tyreek Hill went down with an injury, the Kansas City Chiefs lost their No. 1 receiver and one of the best in the league. Through three games, Demarcus Robinson has emerged as the team’s new top target.

Over the last two weeks, Robinson has totaled 10 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes has faith in his newest toy which he proved during one specific play during their game against the Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes was getting pressure in his face and he lobbed a pass off his back foot to the corner of the end zone where Robinson had created space. Robinson came down with a spectacular one-handed catch.

With Hill still on he shelf, Robinson is a strong fantasy play moving forward.

Demarcus Robinson Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Detroit Lions

The Chiefs are preparing to take on the Detroit Lions in this game. The Lions are 2-0-1 heading into this game including a win over the Chiefs’ rival Los Angeles Chargers. They are allowing 269.3 passing yards per game so far this season.

Against Patrick Mahomes, that number may skyrocket. Mahomes is putting up astronomical numbers through three games and this game adds an element for the quarterback. Mahomes has never played a game in a dome in his career. This will be his first start indoors. Is 450 yards a stretch?

Mahomes has to throw the ball to someone. The Chiefs have plenty of weapons and that now includes Robinson. He had a breakout game in Week 2 with 172 yards and two touchdowns and he followed that performance up with another score against the Ravens. Against the Lions defense, there is no reason why Robinson can’t score for the third straight week.

Should You Start or Sit Demarcus Robinson in Week 4?

Let’s look at some numbers. Robinson played 62 of 68 snaps in Week 3 against the Ravens. This marked the second straight week that Robinson was on the field for 90% of the team’s offensive snaps. Mahomes has targets Robinson 12 times this season and they have connected 10 times, three of them for touchdowns.

It is never easy for a team to lose their No. 1 receiver, but Robinson, among others, have performed well in Hill’s absence. There has been no talks of the Chiefs missing Hill. When he returns, the offense will be even more dynamic and Robinson will most likely take a backseat. That day has not come yet. Robinson needs to be started in most fantasy formats.

In Week 4, Robinson is one of the best flex options available. Unless you completely crushed your draft and have four or five must start players, Robinson needs to get off the bench. He has shown the ability to make difficult catches, score touchdowns, and beat opposing defenders deep.

The Chiefs are rolling. Against the Lions’ defense, this will not change. Mahomes is in for another big day where he can lead the Chiefs to their second 40-point game of the season. He likes to spread the ball around to different receivers so all Chiefs’ players are good for a start this week. Make this three games in a row with a touchdown for Robinson.