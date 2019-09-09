Deshaun Watson’s Rumored Girlfriend Is Model Ashley Marie

The latest rumors have Deshaun Watson linked to potential girlfriend Ashley Marie. The rumors started to heat up after Marie posted photos of her trip with Watson to the 2019 Pro Bowl to her Instagram Story, per Sports Gossip. One week later Marie was posting pictures with Watson in Atlanta for the Super Bowl festivities.

It is important to note that Watson does not have any photos with Marie on Instagram and has not commented publicly on the relationship rumors. Watson did comment on one of her Twitter posts back in July, but her original tweet is protected.

💯❤️🔒 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 1, 2019

Marie has quite the social media following where she frequently posts photos of her modeling work. Marie has more than 18,000 followers on Instagram, a number that is likely to grow

Ashley Walked in the 2019 New York Fashion Week

Marie has been posting photos on Instagram of her work during New York Fashion Week.

“Round THREE BABY! NYFW LESSSGETIT💖,” Marie noted on Instagram.

Marie is the first relationship rumor we have heard since Watson entered the NFL, and he was linked to Dallas Robson during his college days at Clemson. As Marie participated in Fashion Week, Watson is starting the 2019 NFL season. Coming off a 2018 playoff run, the Texans have high expectations for the upcoming season.

Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien Described the Texans Quarterback as the “Same Guy Every Day”

Watson is known for his calm demeanor, and it is something that has helped the Texans quarterback have success early in his career. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien noted that the quarterback seems the same every day.

“I get the sense that Deshaun Watson is the same guy every day,” O’Brien explained to HoustonTexans.com. “I think he’s got a really good demeanor, I think that he’s a calm guy, I think he’s a smart guy, I think he’s a very hard worker and he loves the team.”

Watson missed more than half of his rookie season as he recovered from an injury, but played in all 16 games in 2018. Watson threw for 4,165 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing more than 68 percent of his passes. The Texans quarterback also added 551 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Watson Emphasized That He Does Not Feel Pressure on the Football Field

Watson is coming off a stellar sophomore campaign, but the Texans quarterback noted that he does not feel the pressure. Watson noted that he finds the best way to have success in the NFL is to treat the game the same way he did in high school.

“I never put pressure on myself,” Watson said, per ESPN. “This is football. Football is what I’ve been doing my whole life. The only difference is, of course, it’s the best athletes and I’m getting paid for it. But if I treat it just like I was in high school, where I’m just having fun, doing what I’m doing, preparing like I’m preparing and go out there and perform like I’ve been performing, then everything else is going to work out on its own.