Daria Johnson: Desmond Kelly Proposes to His Girlfriend Following Central Connecticut Win

Daria Johnson is Eastern Michigan University’s Desmond Kelly’s fiancee. Defensive lineman Kelly proposed to Johnson following his team’s 34-29 victory over Central Connecticut on September 21. Johnson, who shares a child with Kelly, said yes:

In the aftermath of the victory, Kelly, a native of Baltimore and graduate of Overlea High School, brought Johnson to the midfield of Rynearson Stadium where he popped the question. Her response prompted a rowdy response from his teammates.

Johnson gave birth to the couple’s baby daughter in February 2018. Kelly has been at Eastern Michigan University since 2016 and is set to graduate in 2020. According to his official Eagles profile, Kelly is a criminal justice major at the school. Johnson studies human development and family studies at Michigan State University. In her About section, Johnson writes that she is “Striving for greatness.” Johnson is a native of Detroit.

On Septemeber 18, Kelly posted on his Instagram page, “Last night I just explained to my girl how numb I was to death. Since my t-lady left I haven’t cried. Well all of that changed at 6:15 a.m. God took those words right out my mouth. 6:15 am I get a call that my younger brother has left us. Man this shit broke me. I love you dell 💔”

