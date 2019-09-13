Dez Bryant Reportedly Wants to Play for Packers

Dez Bryant is still about a month away from making his return from a torn Achilles tendon, but the three-time Pro Bowler reportedly envisions catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in his future when he does.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Thursday on “NFL Live” that “some teams have been expressing interest” in the former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver, citing a conversation with Bryant’s trainer. She went on to say Bryant has the Green Bay Packers are among his top landing spots, as well as New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers.

Bryant has been working back from the Achilles injury he sustained last November just two days after signing a one-year deal with the Saints, going on the injured reserve list without ever playing a snap for the team.

Back in August, Bryant said the Saints will be the first team he calls when he is cleared to play again, telling NFL Network’s Jane Slater that “mid-October is when I’m going to be trying to get back in the league.”

Dez Bryant, a Future Packer?

The Saints could end up wanting Bryant back, but their ability to pass the ball didn’t seem to be lacking much in a Week 1 victory over the Houston Texans.

Drew Brees tagged wideouts Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr. for more than 100 receiving yards each while running back Alvin Kamara — who rushed 13 times for 97 yards — also caught seven passes for 72 yards. Brees finished with 370 passing yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Tre’Quan Smith and Taysom Hill for scores.

If that continues for the next few weeks, the Saints could be less inclined to resign the veteran, thus making room for other suitors to make their moves. But would it make sense for the Packers to requite Bryant’s interest in coming to Green Bay?

More Tests Will Tell

Surprisingly, Week 1 made it a little difficult to tell. The Packers offense stalled out for the majority of its drives, setting up its only touchdown on a single 47-yard pass from Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Granted, they were playing 2018’s top defense on a road.

Rodgers has promised the offense will get better, specifically at getting out of the huddle quicker to avoid hurried setups, but Sunday’s home opener against another rival offers the next test in seeing how well all its pieces work together.

The outlook seemed good coming out of training camp, despite Rodgers and some other offensive starters not playing a snap of preseason. Davante Adams remained the top receiving option — and still very much is — while younger talents like Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison were poised to shine in bigger roles.

Allison, however, wasn’t even targeted during Thursday’s game in Chicago, while Trevor Davis and Robert Tonyan each came up with big 28-yard receptions. Veteran tight ends Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis also looked stable in offering the Packers different looks.

If he were available today, the Packers’ situation suggests they would pass on Bryant, but a lot of things can change in a month. Stay tuned for October.

