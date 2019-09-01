Dolphins Trade Former NFL Rookie of the Year to Saints [Report]

And the Miami Dolphins‘ purge continues.

Just hours after trading two of their top veteran players in Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills, the Dolphins are now trading former Defensive Rookie of the Year Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints. The Dolphins will acquire linebacker Vince Biegel — who has appeared in just 23 games in his NFL career and spent the 2018 season as a special teams player on the Saints.

Trade! The #Dolphins are sending LB Kiko Alonso to the #Saints, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2019

The move isn’t surprising — for the past week the Dolphins attempted to trade Alonso, only to find no interested suitors. It had been reported just hours before the roster cutdown deadline on Saturday that Alonso had cleaned out his locker. When he wasn’t revealed as one of the cuts, the assumption was that the Dolphins had finally found a taker — and they did in the Saints.

Alonso had spent the past three seasons as a starter on the Dolphins, starting all but two games. He racked up 355 tackles, six forced fumbles, 11 pass deflections, five interceptions and one sack.

The six-year veteran had lost his starting job in new head coach Brian Flores’ defensive scheme.

The 29-year-old Alonso is a former Pro Football Writers of America Defensive Rookie of the Year, having won the award back in the 2013 with the Buffalo Bills. He ranked third in the NFL overall in tackles during his rookie season, posting 159 tackles, two sacks, four pass deflections and four interceptions.

After tearing his ACL and missing the entire 2014 season, he was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles for Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy before being dealt to the Dolphins after just one season in Philadelphia.

Alonso has now been traded three times in his career.

Although advanced statistics state that Alonso struggled in pass coverage — he allowed completions on almost 71 percent of his passes his way for a total of 638 yards according to Pro Football Focus — he’ll be an upgrade over a Saints linebacker corps that features AJ Klein, Demario Davis and Alex Anzalone as the starters.

Outside of trading Alonso for the sake of increasing their chances of being the worst team in the NFL in 2019 — hello, 2020 NFL Draft — the Dolphins also shed a bunch of salary for this season and next year. The veteran linebacker was due $6.485 million this season with $2.55 million guaranteed, and he had a non-guaranteed $6.4 million cap hit for the 2020 season.

With Alonso, Stills and Tunsil out of the picture, the Dolphins have just five players earning over $5 million for next season, with Reshad Jones — who was previously on the trade block — the highest paid at a cap hit of $17.2 million for this season.

The moves comes just one day after the Dolphins traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil, receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 second-round pick, tackle Julien Davenport and cornerback Johnson Bademosi.

