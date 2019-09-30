DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for MNF Bengals vs. Steelers

DraftKings is holding a huge $1.5M NFL Monday Night Showdown and is open for entry now. Tonight’s game features two winless division rivals, as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The winner of tonight’s Monday Night Showdown will be $300K richer.

Will Andy Dalton and company exploit a struggling Pittsburgh secondary en route to a huge DFS outing along with the team’s first victory in the now-Zac Taylor era?

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection cost 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Andy Dalton $14,700 FLEX: Mason Rudolph $9,600 FLEX: Tyler Boyd $9,200 FLEX: Joe Mixon $8,800 FLEX: Diontae Johnson $4,200 FLEX: Zach Gentry $400



Why this Lineup?

We get it, Andy Dalton is just not a sexy pick at this point of his career. The Red Riffle is a bit blah when compared to the other flash quarterbacks in the league. However, his 19.5 fantasy points per game this season is good enough to make him a QB1 in 12-team leagues. Dalton has scored 22+ points in two of his three games this season. Pittsburgh’s defense has allowed 20+ fantasy points to opposing QBs thus far this year, the ninth most in football.

Speaking of not sexy, the Pittsburgh passing offense has been abysmal this season. The Steelers managed just slightly over 200 passing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. Still, Mason Rudolph has managed to toss two passing touchdowns in each game he’s gotten playing time in this season. Cincinnati’s defense allows the 10th most fantasy points to quarterbacks, with nearly 20 points per game.

Tyler Boyd is one of the most under-appreciated reliable receiving targets in football. Only two other wideouts were targeted more than the Bengals receiver through the first three weeks of the season. Boyd has yet to see less than 10 passes come his way in any game this year. Pittsburgh allows the sixth-most fantasy points on a per-game basis to WRs in 2019.

Joe Mixon has certainly been a disappointment this season. He did, however, begin to show signs of life in Week 3. Mixon scored eight more fantasy points against the Bills a week ago than he had scored in the first two weeks combined. Pittsburgh allows 28+ fantasy points to running backs this season, the fourth-most in football.

Diontae Johnson stepped in for an underperforming Donte Moncrief a week ago and quickly flashed his big play ability. Johnson hauled in a 39 yard touchdown vs. a stingy San Francsico defense in Week 3. Johnson has not only surpassed Moncrief on the depth chart but may be on the verge of jumping James Washington as the second fiddle to JuJu Smith-Schuster in the Steelers passing attack. Cinci has allowed 13+ fantasy points to WR2s this season.

A starting tight end for $400, I’ll take it. Zach Gentry will see a major uptick in playing time tonight as starter Vance McDonald is expected to miss the game with a shoulder injury. McDonald is not the only TE dealing with an injury. Xavier Gamble will also be out, as he has been placed on IR. The Steelers did trade for Nick Vannett this week, but expect Gentry to be the one getting targets from the TE spot. The fifth-round draft pick is an imposing 6’8” and 260 lbs former quarterback who hauled in 32 passes a season ago for the Michigan Wolverines.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner was left out of our lineup. While I believe Conner will improve on his miserable play of late, he’s not worthy a salary of $10,600, the most of any player available in Monday’s showdown. Conner has averaged just 2.9 ypc this season.

The ability to plug in Gentry for scraps allowed us to grab two quarterbacks, along with Bengals playmakers Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd. All four players are guaranteed to put up fantasy points, if not for anything else but the fact that their usage rates are higher than any other players in Monday’s contest.

Reminder, the game kicks off at 8:15 pm ET tonight. Be sure to set your lineups, and good luck!

