DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for SNF Cowboys vs. Saints

DraftKings NFL $888K Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now, as the undefeated Cowboys look to keep their winning ways going against the now Teddy Bridgewater-led New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans escaped with a victory against Seattle a week ago, but Bridgewater was only able to muster up 177 passing yards. The Saints offense must improve on their play from Week 3 if they have any hopes of defeating Dallas. The Cowboys defense has allowed an average of just 11.5 points in two of their three games this season.

The winner of tonight’s Sunday Night Showdown will pocket $200K.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection cost 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Alvin Kamara $17,700 FLEX: Ezekiel Elliott $11,600 FLEX: Michael Thomas $9,200 FLEX: Jason Witten $5,800 FLEX: Ted Ginn Jr. $4,200 FLEX: Blake Jarwin $1,000



Why this Lineup?

Alvin Kamara balled in Week 3, part of that is because he’s Alvin Kamara, and that’s what he does. The other part of that is because with the loss of Brees, the team will lean even more heavily on their Pro Bowl running back. There’s not much to be said here, the guy’s a stud, he’s averaged 5.0 yards per carry and totaled 17 receptions. Saquon Barkley averaged nearly 11 yards per carry against Dallas in Week 1.

The beauty of showdown lineups is glaring with this selection. We team up Kamara with Ezekiel Elliott, giving us arguably the top two fantasy options in football, regardless of position. Zeke has now averaged 118 rushing yards per game in his last two contests. New Orleans allowed the combination of Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson to total 140 yards on the ground in Week 1.

Michael Thomas‘ targets dropped from 13 in each of the first two games to just seven in Week 3 with Bridgewater at the helm. Thomas overcame the underwhelming amount of targets by finding the end zone in Week 3. He is potentially the most reliable fantasy wideout in football. He’s matchup, and quarterback, proof.

From the booth to our showdown lineup. Jason Witten has stepped back onto the NFL gridiron and performed admirably. Witten has averaged four targets per game while scoring two touchdowns in 2019. He also had a season-high in receiving yards a week ago with 54. New Orleans allowed Seattle tight end to Will Dissly to total 18+ fantasy points in Week 3.

Ted Ginn Jr. has not seen the same success with Teddy Bridgewater under center as he’d seen with Drew Brees. My response to that would be, well obviously. However, New Orleans will have to stretch the field on Sunday night if they have any hope of keeping pace with the Cowboys and their third-ranked offense in the NFL. Dallas’ defense also surrendered a combined average of 17.85 yards per reception to the likes of DeVonte Parker and Preston Williams.

Blake Jarwin is certainly a flyer here. We went extremely top-heavy with our roster. This is certainly understandable considering the fantasy star power in tonight’s game. Jarwin has seen three targets in two of his three games this season, including a touchdown in Week 1.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

As we stated above, we stacked our roster with premium talent and filled out the rest of the roster with what we could with the salary presented to us. However, those players were meticulous chosen, based on their usage and target share. For instance, Blake Jarwin may be the second fiddle to Jason Witten in Dallas, but he played just two snaps less than him last week.

We also left both QBs out of our lineup. Scooping Dak Prescott would have been nice, but the budget wouldn’t allow it, and we’re ok with that. Teddy Bridgewater will struggle to collect fantasy points against a Dallas team that has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs this season.

Reminder, the game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET tonight. Be sure to set your lineups, and good luck!

