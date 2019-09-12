DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Thursday night kicks off week two of the NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Carolina to face off with division foes, the Carolina Panthers. Thursday night also means it’s a new week for DFS.

DraftKings NFL $1.11M Thursday Night Showdown is open for entry now, and gifts the first place winner with $250,000. Let’s break down the most optimal way to construct your roster to help fast track you to some earnings.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection cost 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Christian McCaffrey $18,600 FLEX: D.J. Moore $8,000 FLEX: Curtis Samuel $7,000 FLEX: O.J. Howard $6,600 FLEX: Ronald Jones ll $5,000 FLEX: Breshad Perriman $4,600



Why this Lineup?

Christian McCaffrey is by far the priciest of the available players to choose from on Thursday, and inserting him in as Captain only amplifies that cost. However, the Carolina running back is worth it. Run CMC put a whopping 45.9 fantasy points in week one. Having the ability to multiply that type of output would be ideal any week.

D.J. Moore saw ten targets in week one and seems to have locked up the WR1 gig in Carolina. Curtis Samuel had a quiet week one performance, however, the Brooklyn-born Samuel has a solid track record vs. the Bucs. In Samuel’s last meeting with Tampa Bay, he scored on both a receiving and a rushing play. The Buccanneers defense finished as the 7th worst pass defense in 2018.

O.J. Howard didn’t explode the way many expected him to in week one. However, that could change vs. Carolina. LA Rams tight end Tyler Higbee found the endzone in week one against the Panthers. Higbee, who had scored just four previous times in his career isn’t near the talent that Howard is.

Ronald Jones was abysmal a season ago, but new coach Bruce Arians has seemed to buy into the second-year man from USC. Jones led Tampa Bay in rushing attempts and yards in week one. Jones averaged nearly six yards a pop a week ago. Grabbing a potential starting running back with a salary cheaper than four backup quarterbacks is a bargain.

Breshad Perriman is no more than a third receiver in the Bucs offense. However, Perriman comes in with a dirt-cheap salary for a wideout who saw five targets in his Tampa Bay debut a week ago.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

Let’s point out the obvious, there are no quarterbacks in this lineup. I would have loved to slide Cam into a flex spot, however with Newton’s high salary ($11,000) that would have meant likely leaving McCaffrey out of the lineup. The other QB in this game, Jameis Winston, is coming off of a three-interception blunder in week one and has now tossed 17 interceptions over his last 14 games.

Our optimal lineup leaves $200 remaining salary, however, there weren’t any players worth shuffling our roster for.

Chris Godwin has been a fantasy darling all offseason and heading into week one. However, the Tampa Bay wideout has averaged a modest 26.3 yards per game over four of his last five games.

Remember, don’t just go for the big names, as they will eat up the bulk of your salary. We rolled with CMC, as it would be hard to omit such a talented playmaker. Yet we left out Mike Evans, Godwin, Winston, and Newton.

While other DraftKings Showdown lineups may consist of two or three big names, the rest of their roster will be lined with players that owners pray trip into the endzone on one of their lone touches of the game. Obviously, that’s not the most optimal for an optimal lineup. Our lineup guarantees touches, production, and if all goes well, money.

