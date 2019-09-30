Golden State Warriors: Draymond Green’s Teamwork Critiqued by NBA All Star

Draymond Green has gotten a ton of accolades since the Golden State Warriors made the former Michigan State product their second round pick (35th overall) in the 2011 NBA Draft.

A three-time NBA Champion, Green has had three NBA All Star Selections, been named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year, led the league in steals and been named to All-Second and All-Third Teams in addition to All-Defensive First Team selections.

What’s both admirable and hated about Green is that he’s vocal.

Simply put: Draymond Green is the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. He’s vocal, he’s aggressive and he speaks his mind.

Some say that Green might fit in with the 90s era of NBA basketball with the likes of Charles Barkley, Anthony Mason, Charles Oakley, Dennis Rodman, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone and others.

“Draymond is just wild,” former Knick John Starks told me last year via Scoop B Radio.

“It’s good that he’s that way. But believe me, Draymond, back in the day, would probably have gotten checked real quick for his antics.”

Starks knows a thing or two about tough guys. He was a Knick teammate of both Oakley and Mason; he went to the 1994 NBA Finals with them too! “See back then, guys are gonna test you,” said Starks. “They’re not gonna be like talking, talking, talking. Those big guys are gonna test you and see how tough you really are, but they can’t do that nowadays. “So, Draymond can get away with it. It’s no knock against him because what he does is keep his teammates in games. I’ve watched him get on Kevin Durant after he let J.R. [Smith] come up with that rebound and you need a guy like that. You know, he’s good for a team and times are different.”

While Starks may feel that way about Green, one former player thinks that he’d have gotten along with him if they were teammates.

Draymond Green played significant minutes for the Golden State Warriors as an undersized center in their Death Lineup. Green has flourished in it with career averages of 9.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in seven seasons in a Warriors uniform.

Former NBA All Star, Gilbert Arenas, a former Warrior wishes he got to play with Green.

“Yeah, I think we would have gotten along,” Arenas told NBA scribe, Landon Buford.

While Agent Zero did play for the Warriors, he is most notable throughtout his NBA career for his eight years spent with the Washington Wizards. During those years he went toe to toe with LeBron James during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Arenas averaged 25 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr and his offense has often been cited as one of the leaders in an emerging trend in the NBA of versatile frontcourt. Arenas thinks that he and Green would have gotten along, too. “Fighting is not a part of my personality,” Arenas told Landon Buford.

“If you ask any of my past teammates, they would say to you that I was a goofball.”

Arenas is no longer in the NBA, but Green is. The Warriors have begun training camp, with preseason and the NBA’s regular season all beginning next month.