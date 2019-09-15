Drew Brees Injury: Fantasy Football Impact and Status Updates

Drew Brees has exited the New Orleans Saints‘ game against the Los Angeles Rams.

In the most highly anticipated matchup of the Week 2 slate of NFL games, the former Super Bowl MVP has exited the Saints’ game in the first quarter due to a thumb injury. He has been designated as questionable to return.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater has replaced Brees at quarterback late in the first quarter.

Teddy Bridgewater is replacing the injured Drew Brees. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2019

Brees injured his throwing hand on this pass attempt when he jammed his hand against Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Drew Brees has exited the game after high fiving Aaron Donald too hard pic.twitter.com/JT1DHhsUSR — Shed Sports (@shedsports) September 15, 2019

As Jeff Duncan of The Athletic tweets, Brees has missed just one game in his career due to injury. In other words, Brees is the definition of the NFL’s iron man. The fact that he’s not in there — heck, he’s not even warming up or even attempting to throw the ball — is not good news.

Drew Brees has missed one game because of injury in his 13-plus year NFL tenure. He's played with significant injuries before. Not a good sign that Brees is not in there. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 15, 2019

With Brees not even attempting to come back into the game, it appears as if Bridgewater will have to lead the Saints to victory in their NFC Championship rematch against the Rams.

Not exactly good news for Brees’ fantasy owners in Week 2.

Drew Brees Fantasy Football Impact

Brees is obviously one of the top fantasy quarterbacks when healthy. He has one of the most stacked offensive supporting casts in the NFL with a bonafide No. 1 receiver in Mike Thomas — 125 catches in 2018 — and one of the biggest rising fantasy running backs in Alvin Kamara — a shifty back who not only can carry the ball, but can catch the ball out of the backfield — 81 catches in 2018 .

With that said, if Brees is out for any period of time, Bridgewater will be the Saints’ quarterback. The former Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback in in Year 2 of Sean Payton’s offensive system and had started one game last season in which he went 14-of-22 for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a Week 17 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Although those numbers aren’t impressive, Bridgewater is definitely worth adding off of the free agent pile if you’re desperate for a quarterback. The 26-year-old quarterback is capable of putting up big passing statistics in this Saints offense, which is predicated upon a quick release and quick decisions — something that Bridgewater excels at.

Early on in the second quarter, Bridgewater is currently 4-of-7 for 33 yards after leading the Saints to a field goal.

Although Bridgewater looks like a decent replacement for Brees, nobody is Drew Brees. Expect a major decrease in fantasy output from the likes of Thomas and even Kamara — who thrives in the receiving game.

Drew Brees Injury Update

Although Brees was initially designated as “questionable” to return, Fox analyst Troy Aikman stated during the game that there is no indication that Brees will return and that this is “Teddy Bridgewater’s game.”

We’ll keep you updated here at Heavy as soon as more information becomes available regarding Brees’ injury — and whether or not he’ll actually return in Week 2.

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!