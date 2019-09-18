Drew Brees Injury Update: Sean Payton Reveals Timeline for Return

There’s some good news and a bit of bad news regarding Drew Brees’ thumb injury.

As the New Orleans Saints prepare for life without Brees as their starting quarterback for a prolonged period of time — the first time they’ll do so since Brees took over in 2006 — they might be without the franchise quarterback longer than expected.

According to head coach Sean Payton, while he won’t place Brees on injured reserve, he also indicated that the NFL‘s all-time leader in passing yards could be out for eight weeks — not just six weeks, as originally indicated in initial reports.

#Saints coach Sean Payton tells reporters today that he does not plan to place QB Drew Brees on Injured Reserve, which sounds like good news. It indicates NO believes Brees can be back within 8 weeks. 6 weeks was the initial estimate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

Brees is scheduled to undergo surgery on his throwing hand on Wednesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had reported earlier in the week that the 40-year-old quarterback was expected to be out for six weeks — less than the eight weeks that Payton is stating.

Saints’ QB Drew Brees has decided to have surgery on Wednesday in LA with Dr. Steven Shinn, per @WerderEdESPN. Brees said a timetable for his return won’t be known until surgery is complete. The belief going into surgery is he will be sidelined approximately six weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Outlook of Drew Brees’ Injury Timeline

Long story short, we have a timetable for Brees’ return anywhere from six-to-eight weeks. With the Saints having a bye week in Week 9, that would set up Brees’ potential return from anywhere in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, Week 11 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers.

That means the Saints will have to rely on Teddy Bridgewater to keep them afloat for at least six games. It’ll be a strange feel for the Saints, as Brees has missed just three games since joining the team back in 2006.

Are Saints All in on Teddy Bridgewater?

In regard to Bridgewater, it’s not an exaggeration to say the Saints offense vastly struggled in the absence of Brees. While it’s true the Saints were facing the NFC Champions from last season, they did have the 20th-ranked defense last season.

In two games against the Los Angeles Rams last season, the Saints averaged 35.5 points per game. In their Week 2 loss against the Rams with Bridgewater leading the way, the Saints scored just nine points — all on field goals.

While Bridgewater has legit NFL starting experience and had previously led the Minnesota Vikings to the playoffs earlier in his career, that was a long time ago — it happened in 2015 before he tore his ACL.

With all of that said, there’s a reason why the Saints made Bridgewater the NFL’s highest-paid backup at $7.2 million per season — for situations like this.

Right?

While everyone has assumed that Bridgewater will start in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, Sean Payton opened up a can of worms when he insinuated that the other quarterback on the roster — Taysom Hill — could start this week.

I asked Sean Payton about if he has to limit Taysom Hill's usage in other positions now that he's the No. 2 QB. His response: "You're assuming he's the No. 2." — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) September 18, 2019

Hill is a do-it-all type of player who has served as a receiver, running back and kick returner since entering the NFL last season. He also just so happens to be a quarterback, but he’s only thrown seven career passes.

This could very well be Payton’s way of keeping the Seahawks guessing. But considering Bridgewater struggled in Week 2 and has started just one game in the past four years, maybe Payton is open to going with Hill as his quarterback moving forward.

READ NEXT: Drew Lock Injury Update: Will Broncos QB Return This Season?