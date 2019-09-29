Drew Brees’ Injury: What Happened to the Saints QB?

Drew Brees is dealing with a thumb injury and his projected return timeline is about six weeks. Brees injured his thumb in the first quarter of the Saints’ Week 2 matchup with the Rams and had surgery just a few days later, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“The thumb surgery for #Saints QB Drew Brees went perfect, source said, and he’s expected to remain in the Los Angeles area to rehab and work for the next few days. The original time frame was 6 weeks and that remains within reach. NO has not yet placed him on Injured Reserve,” Rapoport tweeted.

Rapoport later reported that Brees is going to “push like crazy” to beat the six-week timeline that was originally mentioned. The six-week mark would mean Brees could potentially return against the Cardinals in Week 8. The Saints could also opt to give him a bit more rest by utilizing their Week 9 bye week and having him play against the Falcons in Week 10.

Brees Thinks He Can Beat the 6 to 8 Week Timetable

Brees has been vocal about his desire to return even quicker than six weeks. During an interview with WWL Radio, Brees noted he thinks he can “beat” the timeline.

“As far as the timetable for getting back though, they say six-to-eight weeks. I think I can beat that, but I’m just gonna take it one week at a time and see how things go,” Brees told WWL.

Brees also elaborated on the surgery noting that the particulars allowed him to start the rehab process quicker than some of the other options.

“It’s something that immediately gives it strength and stability,” Brees noted to WWL. “And allows you to start rehab right away. You don’t have to be immobilized. You don’t have to be in a cast for a couple of weeks. You can start that rehab process right away, and it just fast-tracks the whole thing. It gives you that strength and stability while the ligament actually heals.”

Teddy Bridgewater Is Expected to Take the Majority of Snaps at QB With Taysom Hill Also Seeing Action

If the first week without Brees is any indication, Teddy Bridgewater will see the majority of the time as the Saints quarterback. Just as he did with Brees, Taysom Hill has a few packages behind center, but Bridgewater is likely to shoulder the load until the veteran quarterback returns. Brees is expected to be on the Saints sideline helping the New Orleans offense moving forward.

“Sean Payton said on media conference call that Drew Brees has remained in LA for crucial post-surgery rehab. He’s expected to return to NOLA end of week and be on sideline with earpiece or headset helping offense vs #Cowboys,” ESPN’s Ed Werder tweeted.

Regardless of when Brees’ returns, the Saints are hoping that they will still be in the mix for one of the top seeds in the NFC once he is able to play again.