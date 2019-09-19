Dwyane Wade Reveals Thoughts on Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors’ Future

The Miami Heat were busy this offseason.

They drafted Tyler Herro with the 13th pick in June’s NBA Draft.

Many are big on Herro’s upside and have even compared Herro to retired NBA player Jason Williams.

“Herro has got a sweet basketball game,” former Miami Heat forward, Caron Butler told the Miami Herald.

“He can score in so many ways. Going left or right, off the pick and roll, the catch and shoot. That’s what you call just an arsenal of ways to score the basketball. And he does not lack confidence whatsoever.”

The Heat also shipped Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Meyers Leonard. A second round pick out of Marshall in the 2010 NBA Draft, Whiteside, 30 has a career average of 13.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per games.

The 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Leonard, 27,recorded a career-high 30 points and 12 rebounds in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference against the Golden State Warriors.

The Miami Heat also acquired Jimmy Butler during NBA free agency this summer.

Miami Heat & Houston Rockets battled to get Jimmy Butler via trade this fall. Sixers ultimately got Butler from the Timberwolves. While a Sixers return is hopeful, in the last 24 hours I have heard that the Miami Heat will get a meeting with Butler. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) June 25, 2019

Last season, Butler teamed with All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last season, the Sixers had a second-round exit in the NBA Playoffs to eventual NBA champions, the Toronto Raptors.

Butler was a veteran in that locker room. The forward averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and four assists for the City of Brotherly Love during the 2018-2019 season.

Udonis Haslem also opted to re-sign for one more season with the Heat.

Million Dollar Question: How’d Miami do? We’ve got Dwyane Wade on line one.

“You know I love the offseason,” Dwyane Wade told me.

“The offseason is one of the funnest times in the NBA.”

Wade, 37 retired at the end of last season. The former NBA elder statesman, a three-time NBA champion, announced his farewell NBA tour before the beginning of the 2017-2018 season.

Once upon a time, Wade was the fifth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft coming out of Marquette.

The speedy rookie guard got the world’s attention in game one of the Heat’s first round playoff series against the New Orleans Hornets in 2004.

With 1.3 seconds remaining and tied at 79 apiece, Wade hit Hornets point guard Baron Davis with an ankle breaker crossover and drove to the basket making a running jumper amid the outstretched arm of Hornets center Jamaal Magloire. The basket gave the Heat a 81-79 victory and Miami would end up winning the series in seven games.

Now retired, Wade likes what he sees in the NBA especially with the league now establishing a balance of power with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Especially the last couple of years, Wade tells me. “Because we knew that Golden State was going to be in the Finals.”

That is correct!

Kevin Durant left in free agency and joined the Brooklyn Nets and the Warriors got All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell, via a sign-and-trade.

The Warriors re-signed Draymond Green and Kevon Looney to new deals. The Dubs traded Andre Iguodala, their 2015 NBA Finals MVP away to add cap space and it is believed that Klay Thompson will miss most of next season while recovering from a torn ACL.

One constant that has remained in the Warriors’ stable is Steph Curry.

With career averages of 23.5 point, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, Steph Curry is entering his tenth NBA season with the Warriors this coming season. Some assume that the Los Angeles Clippers have the advantage in the NBA’s Western Conference this coming season after signing Kawhi Leonard and trading to get Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors begin training camp this month.

The NBA’s regular season kicks off next month.