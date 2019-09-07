Eagles Great Potential Landing Spot for Antonio Brown

The Antonio Brown experiment is over in Oakland. It only lasted six months, 181 long drama-filled days. So the next obvious question: where does Brown end up?

There are a myriad of options since the mercurial wide receiver is a free agent. Any team in the league can sign him. It’s just a matter of working out a contract — remember, Brown inked a three-year extension worth $50.125 million with the Raiders — that makes sense for both sides. That, and NFL executives evaluating how much craziness they want in their locker rooms.

The Eagles aren’t in the market for a receiver, not after trading for DeSean Jackson in the offseason and then using a third-round pick on rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. However, it has to be tempting to a smooth operator like GM Howie Roseman to at least entertain the idea. The motto for the 2019 season has largely been “Super Bowl or bust” and Brown is still the best at his position. He would certainly make the Eagles’ offense more dynamic, perhaps even rivaling the “Greatest Show on Turf.”

Would they do it? It’s highly unlikely (read: damn near impossible), but let’s take a look anyway. There are already rumblings that the Patriots have inquired about bringing Brown in. Stranger things have happened in Philadelphia.

If AB wins his grievance against the Raiders, he would count over a whopping $50,000,000 this year in dead money for 2 teams! Oak – $29,125,000 and Pit – $21,120,000! — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) September 7, 2019

Three Reasons Why Antonio Brown Might Fit

1. Eagles Actually Like Drew Rosenhaus

This seems odd to say out loud after all the drama with Terrell Owens back in 2006. Yet Eagles Vice-President of Football Administration Jake Rosenberg admitted that the organization has a very good working relationship with super-agent Drew Rosenhaus. They were able to strike a very team-friendly deal with Rosenhaus client Nigel Bradham. Of course, Rosenhaus is Brown’s agent and the one tasked with finding the receiver a new home. There is a precedent there and a familiarity. That always helps in negotiations.

2. Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson Nursing Injuries

They aren’t major injuries and neither player is in jeopardy of missing Week 1, yet the team has to be slightly concerned that their top two playmakers aren’t 100 percent. Alshon Jeffery collided with a teammate in practice and has a biceps injury while DeSean Jackson suffered a broken finger. Antonio Brown is the best receiver in football, plain and simple — if you control his bipolar tendencies. The Eagles have done it before, taming mercurial players like LaGarrette Blount, Jalen Mills and most famously Michael Vick. Brown would make the offense unstoppable.

Doug Pederson said Alshon Jeffery had a collision during practice, which is why he’s listed with a biceps designation on the injury report. Doug said he’ll be fine for the Washington game. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 6, 2019

3. Eagles Have Ties to Antonio Brown

There are a few not-so-deep ties to the diva wide receiver. Still, there is enough smoke there to incite a fire. The Eagles reportedly made an offer for Antonio Brown in the offseason before the Raiders signed him. Then, Antonio Brown told his agent Drew Rosenhaus on a podcast that Philly would be an ideal landing spot. “Carson Wentz? That’s a win-win,” Brown said. The receiver was also seen working out in the offseason with Eagles cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc as the two both call the Miami area home.

Antonio Brown shared audio of a trade conversation he had with agent Drew Rosenhaus. #Patriots, #Eagles, #Titans, #Bills and #Raiders all discussed in the audio. AB makes it clear he didn't want Buffalo. Belichick and #Steelers GM Kevin Colbert did speak.pic.twitter.com/Ngb1GfeSga — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 26, 2019

Ultimately, the decision to sign or not to sign Brown will come down to how the Eagles feel about his attitude. The Eagles have put an emphasis on locker-room culture ever since Doug Pederson arrived in Philadelphia and Brown could easily disrupt that with one foul outburst. Is he worth that risk? Probably not. This team is already good enough to compete for a Super Bowl.

