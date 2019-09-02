Melvin Gordon Sends Cryptic Eagles Trade Rumor

There is absolutely no chance the Eagles trade for Melvin Gordon. No way in heck. They have no space for him in their crowded backfield.

But don’t tell that to the disgruntled Chargers running back. Hours after reports surfaced that Los Angeles has no intention of caving into his huge contract demands — and that Gordon is fully content to sit out the entire season without a new deal — the Pro Bowl rusher has fueled new rumors about a potential trade to Philadelphia.

Gordon, who influences 324K followers on Instagram, started following the Eagles official social media account on Instagram. Gordon has also started following Corey Clement and Ronald Darby as well. It’s just something to think about.

FWIW: Melvin Gordon just started following the Eagles on Instagram. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 1, 2019

Melvin Gordon Best Rusher in Football?

Melvin Gordon might be the best running back in football. No joke. He has rushed for 3,628 yards and 29 touchdowns on 897 carries in 55 games. He’s a dual-threat receiver out of the backfield, too. Gordon has 1,577 yards and 10 touchdowns on 182 receptions.

Chargers Not Budging on Gordon

The Chargers have made it perfectly clear that they are not budging on paying Gordon. The only way he plays this year is by forcing a trade — unless he decides to show up and play for the Chargers.

Gordon wants a new contract that would pay him more than $10 million per year. It doesn’t appear to be happening in Los Angeles.

#Chargers GM Tom Telesco tells reporters that any contract extension talks with RB Melvin Gordon will be suspended until after the season. Unless Gordon can find a trade partner, he’ll play on the fifth-year option in 2019. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2019

“I’m disappointed it has lasted this long. I pride myself in having solutions to problems, and I haven’t solved this one yet,” Chargers GM Tom Telesco said, via ESPN’s Eric Williams. “We know what he means to our team, and even bigger than that what he means to our organization. But the other side is we have a big game coming up this week with the Colts, and I’m confident in the players that we have on the field right now will play well.”

What Would Eagles Have to Surrender?

It’s a little hard to predict what the Chargers would back in return for Melvin Gordon. Unlike Jadeveon Clowney — a free agent to be who hadn’t yet signed his franchise tag tender — Gordon has zero leverage. He can sit out all year and lose a lot of money and the Chargers wouldn’t care.

With the Zeke news of an impending contract extension, there's one major shoe left to drop; Melvin Gordon. There's news heating up about Gordon and a connection to the Philadelphia Eagles. It seems crazy, but never rule out Howie Roseman. Just continue to monitor it. — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) September 2, 2019

The Eagles would have to be willing to part with some big names to make a real worthwhile to Los Angeles. Jordan Howard probably wouldn’t cut it, unless they sweetened the pot with a first-round pick. Or maybe a second rounder.

Other than that, the options are thin. Zach Ertz or Alshon Jeffery always have appeal, especially since the Eagles already have their replacements – Dallas Goedert and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in place — on the roster.

Gordon is a long shot, but speculating about getting him is fun. How much fun? That’s up to GM Howie Roseman.