Eagles Favored by Insane Amount over Jets

The early odds are out after the Saints beat the Cowboys 12-10 Sunday night. The Eagles are heavy favorites to beat the Jets.

Philadelphia has opened up as a 14-point betting favorite for Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field. New York is still searching for their first win and likely won’t have starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will be looking to catch the Cowboys for first place atop the NFC East after Dallas fell to New Orleans on “Sunday Night Football.” The Cowboys own a 3-1 record while the Eagles and Giants are both 2-2.

THE #SAINTS go marching on Sunday Night Football 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QfOja0zr4L — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 30, 2019

According to Bovada, the Eagles-Jets game was the second-largest spread on the board. New England has opened up as a 14.5-point betting favorite on the road against Washington. Now that’s some disrespect.

Jay Ajayi Looking for New NFL Home

Former Eagles running back Jay Ajayi has been unemployed since the team let him walk and now he’s looking for work. Ajayi’s name has recently surfaced as a perfect fit in Green Bay with starter Jamaal Williams expected to miss an extended period.

Now entering his fifth NFL season, Ajayi has amassed 562 rushing attempts with an average of 4.5 yards per carry and 13 touchdowns. The London native can also be used in the passing game as evidenced by his 63 career receptions.

The elusive runner was a fan favorite in Philly and key contributor to the Super Bowl run. Unfortunately, injuries slowed him down and made him expendable. He could be a viable — and cheap — option for a team like Green Bay.

Dirty and late hit by #Eagles DE Derek Barnett. #Packers RB Jamaal Williams had to be taken off on a stretcher. Just unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/6TDDYlKzXy — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 27, 2019

LaGarrette Blount Rushes to Derek Barnett’s Defense

There have been a number of critics firing back at Derek Barnett. They felt his questionable late hit on Jamaal Willians was uncalled for and dirty.

Consider LaGarrette Blount on Barnett’s side. The two played together for one season in Philadelphia, that memorable Super Bowl year in 2017. Blount defended Barnett for being a good kid who plays hard and aggressive. Don’t read anything else into the play that injured Williams.

Derek Barnett is a good kid that plays hard, he isn’t a dirty player what so ever! He just plays hard every play as he should. Was just an unfortunate play that’s all. Prayers up to Jamaal Williams 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) September 27, 2019

