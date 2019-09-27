Eagles Add Veteran Cornerback to Injured Secondary

The Eagles are bringing back a familiar name after losing two cornerbacks to injury in consecutive weeks. Their secondary is already depleted.

The team will add veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick to the roster, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Scandrick was with the team for training camp but didn’t make it past the final roster cuts. The 11-year NFL player is best remembered for his days in Dallas where he spent nine years as a member of the Cowboys. He has nine career interceptions with 76 passes defensed.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Eagles dropped linebacker L.J. Fort. The team’s secondary has been devastated by injury this season going all the way back to training camp. Jalen Mills, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Ronald Darby, Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox are all among the walking wounded. Scandrick should have an opportunity to make an immediate impact, maybe even as a starter.

Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with CB Orlando Scandrick and released LB L.J. Fort. pic.twitter.com/LuIK0zcn8H — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2019

Eagles Worked Out Scandrick Back in July

The Eagles brought cornerback Orlando Scandrick in for a workout back in July. Scandrick had previously worked out for the Minnesota Vikings and last played for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also spent five months in Washington, but the team cut him before the start of the 2018 season.

Needless to say, he is very familiar with the NFC East. He has also spoken publicly about his admiration for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. In 2017, Scandrick was asked what impressed him about Wentz and he praised the quarterback’s size, strength and ability to stay calm under pressure.

“His poise. He’s big, strong and poised. He doesn’t go down easy and he takes care of the ball,” Scandrick told Dennis and Cowlishaw on 103.3 FM ESPN Radio in Dallas.

Eagles Cornerbacks Keep Getting Injured

Orlando Scandrick’s arrival gives the Eagles added depth in the secondary, following injuries to cornerbacks Avonte Maddox, Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby and Cre’Von LeBlanc. Maddox went down hard in a scary scene at the end of Thursday’s 34-27 win. He was laying motionless on the field for several moments.

The Eagles issued a statement Friday about Maddox’s condition. He was rushed to the hospital following a vicious and unfortunate collision with teammate Andrew Sendejo. Maddox was diagnosed with a concussion and neck injury.

Injury update: Avonte Maddox was evaluated at the hospital last night and diagnosed with a concussion and a neck injury. Doctors determined he was safe to travel with the team to undergo further testing. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2019

Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Maddox flew back with the team from Green Bay. He was escorted to the plane by members of the team’s medical staff. There is no timetable for a return as he undergoes further testing.

“Yeah, he did come back with the team. He’s in great spirits,” Pederson said. “I have not had a chance to meet him this morning. He went home and then he came back for further evaluation, so I have not seen him yet this morning.”

