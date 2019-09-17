Eli Manning Trade: Colts Headline Top Fits for Giants QB

When news broke Tuesday morning that the New York Giants will bench Eli Manning in favor of rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, it wasn’t exactly a surprise. Giants head coach Pat Shurmer had hinted as much after the Giants fell to 0-2 Sunday:

Manning, who is 38 years old and has two Super Bowl rings, may not be as desperate to chase a ring as some aging quarterbacks are, but he has made it clear that he still wants to play. At present, there are several NFL teams with major questions or concerns about their current quarterback situations who could benefit from a veteran presence such as Manning’s. Here are four teams who may be potentially good fits for Eli Manning:

1. Indianapolis Colts Jacoby Brissett has been playing fairly well, but he has been a career backup until this season, and after Andrew Luck’s retirement, the team lost any depth they had at quarterback. Adding Manning would give them a proven winner at the position, and Manning might benefit from the change of scenery. The Colts have an excellent offensive line that could provide the aging veteran maximum protection. They also have T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack, and two solid tight ends in Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle–Eli would have his fair share of weapons in Indy.

2. New York Jets

Yes, Sam Darnold is their guy, and yes, he’ll be back after his recent bout with mono in a month or so. But Eli is based in New Jersey, and a move to the Jets wouldn’t really be much of a move at all. The young Darnold could also benefit from Manning’s wisdom and guidance.

Le’veon Bell has been a disappointment thus far, but he’s still a solid back. Considering his slow start, Adam Gase is going to need all the help he can get. Pursuing Eli Manning could be one way to bring quality leadership to a flailing franchise.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

With Nick Foles going down in the first week with a broken collarbone, the Jaguars season became an immediate question mark, and with the latest Jalen Ramsey drama, this team is in crisis mode.

Enter Eli, who, as a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, brings a better resumé to the table than Foles did. Eli has been inaccurate at times, including a rough start this year, but he has always been durable and a great leader. Jacksonville sorely needs both of those traits at the quarterback position.

4. Chicago Bears

After third-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s extremely slow start to a very crucial season in terms of his development, there have been questions about the quarterback room in Chicago. Considering Bears’ backup quarterback Chase Daniel’s contract is up after this season, the Bears QB room could look very different in 2020. If Eli stays and mentors Daniel Jones this season, the Bears could give him a shot at either beating out Trubisky or mentoring him.

Chicago hasn’t given Trubisky a major contract or commitment–much will hinge on his performance this year. But as a team with a top-five defense, solid wide receivers, and an explosive rookie running back–Chicago could be the most attractive destination out there for a veteran guy like Manning.