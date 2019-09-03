Ezekiel Elliott Holdout: Odds Revealed on Dallas Cowboys RB Return

Will Dallas Cowboys running back, Ezekiel Elliott return in week 1 of the NFL season?

Today they released odds on Ezekiel Elliot playing in Week 1 in response to reports that he is flying back to Dallas from Cabo San Lucas.

“Yesterday Elliot was a 2/1 (+200) underdog to suit up for Week 1 and now it’s currently a coin toss”, Head NFL Trader Rick Malone shared with me via e-mail.

“I don’t know if five days is enough time to sign a deal and work him into the gameplan, but the betting markets are responding optimisticly as we have seen heavy one-sided action coming in on Elliot playing all morning.”

Ezekiel Elliott is the NFL’s leading rusher. The Dallas Cowboys running back had 868 carries for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career.

The Cowboys are 28-12 in the 40 games Elliott has played and won two NFC East titles.

Elliot has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to make a base salary of $3.8 million this season, per Spotrac.

Elliott will make $9.09 million in 2020 on that deal. He had until August 7th to earn his benefits for this season.

While Elliott continues to hold out, he is not set to become an unrestricted free agent until 2021.

“I think the Cowboys should pay him,” Emmitt Smith told Voice of the Fans’ Cameron Buford.

“I think if you look at the scheme of things where things are today, leverage is the most important thing that we all have.”

Now an NFL Hall of Famer, Smith who led the league in rushing in 1992, didn’t participate in the Cowboys’ training camp and missed the first two weeks of the regular in 1993.

“You lose leverage, you lose opportunity. The Cowboys have leverage, they are going to lessen your opportunity. So, you have to strike while the iron is hot. There are so many options that the Cowboys have that he doesn’t have. Everyone in the world wants to talk about what he should do because they are not in his position. As a former player when are in that position when you have leverage you need to take advantage of the opportunity. I think people are going to test how far he is willing to go like they did with Le’Veon Bell. How far are you willing to go.”

“It’s about the money,” retired NFL player, O.J. Simpson last month via Twitter.

“As long as you keep it about the money, it’s fine.”

During his 11-year NFL career, Simpson a five-time Pro Bowler and former NFL MVP, became the first NFL player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season. Simpson was also the only player to ever rush for over 2,000 yards in the 14-game regular season NFL format.

Meanwhile back at the ranch: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported over the weekend that contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and Elliott are “intensifying,” and that the sides are hoping to “wrap up a new deal this weekend.”

That hasn’t happened yet. The NFL’s season begins on Thursday.

Stay tuned!