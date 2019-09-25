Fantasy Football Week 4 TE Rankings: Evan Engram Continues Ascent

I would argue that no one was higher on New York Giants tight end Evan Engram this season than yours truly. I stated he would outscore George Kittle in fantasy points this season, in return slotting himself as just a notch behind Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz on the tight end hierarchy. Yet, Engram has even surpassed my wildest preseason predictions for him.

Engram tops all players at his position in fantasy points through the first three weeks of the season. In fact, when you exclude quarterbacks, Engram is the 11th highest scoring fantasy player in the NFL. This week the tight end has a mouthwatering matchup with a division foe that has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns in the league.

Has Engram done enough to jump to the top of our Fantasy Football Week 4 Tight End Rankings? Plus, which players are bound to underperform following a breakout performance just one week ago? Let’s take a look.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: OJ Howard – 9.60 pts. (TE15)

Will Dissly at ARI

Dissly is far from a flashy name in this league, however, he’s quietly working his way into the upper echelon of fantasy tight ends. After a down Week 1 Dissly has exploded for three touchdowns and 40+ fantasy points over the past two weeks.

Dissly is no fluke, but rather a prominent target within the Russell Wilson-led Seahawks offense. Dissly’s been targeted 12 times since Week 2 and has caught 11 passes.

Arizona’s defense has allowed 23 receptions this season to tight ends, the second-most in all of football. The Cards are also dead last at defending the TE position in terms of fantasy points. Arizona has allowed an eye-popping 25.43 points to tight ends over three weeks of play.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: David Njoku – 0.00 pts. (Placed on IR)

Dawson Knox vs. NE

Knox is one hell of an athlete, and he began to flash his abilities on an NFL platform this past week. In fact, Knox was likely a waiver wire darling in your fantasy league following a 67 yard, one touchdown, and 16.6 point performance that placed him as the seventh-highest scoring tight end of the week. However, Knox will find it extremely difficult to match his output from a week ago this time around.

Opposing tight ends have been horrendous when facing off with the New England Patriots defense. The Pats have allowed an average of just 3.87 fantasy points per game to the position this season.

The Patriots have yet to give up a touchdown this season, in any facet. Knox hit pay dirt in Week 3, however that wasn’t just Knox’s first touchdown with the Bills, that was Knox’s first touchdown since high school!

Week 4 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

Keys: TE1 l TE2+

l Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank Tight End TEAM Opp. 1 Evan Engram NYG vs. WAS 2 Travis Kelce KC at DET 3 Zach Ertz PHI at GB 4 Darren Waller OAK at IND 5 Mark Andrews BAL vs. CLE 6 Greg Olsen CAR at HOU 7 Austin Hooper ATL vs. TEN 8 Delanie Walker TEN at ATL 9 O.J. Howard TB at LAR 10 Will Dissly SEA at ARI 11 Vance McDonald PIT vs. CIN 12 Eric Ebron IND vs. OAK 13 T.J. Hockenson DET vs. KC 14 Jason Witten DAL at NO 15 Vernon Davis WAS at NYG 16 Jimmy Graham GB vs. PHI 17 Jared Cook NO vs. DAL 18 Jack Doyle IND vs. OAK 19 Gerald Everett LAR vs. TB 20 Dawson Knox BUF vs. NE 21 Trey Burton CHI vs. MIN 22 Tyler Eifert CIN at PIT 23 Noah Fant DEN vs. JAC 24 Demetrius Harris CLE at BAL 25 Kyle Rudolph MIN at CHI 26 Dallas Goedert PHI at GB 27 Jordan Akins HOU vs. CAR 28 Mike Gesicki MIA vs. LAC 29 Blake Jarwin DAL at NO 30 Hayden Hurst BAL vs. CLE

