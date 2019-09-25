Fantasy Football Week 4 TE Rankings: Evan Engram Continues Ascent

Fantasy Football Week 4 TE Rankings: Evan Engram Continues Ascent

Getty Evan Engram of the New York Giants

I would argue that no one was higher on New York Giants tight end Evan Engram this season than yours truly. I stated he would outscore George Kittle in fantasy points this season, in return slotting himself as just a notch behind Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz on the tight end hierarchy. Yet, Engram has even surpassed my wildest preseason predictions for him.

Engram tops all players at his position in fantasy points through the first three weeks of the season. In fact, when you exclude quarterbacks, Engram is the 11th highest scoring fantasy player in the NFL. This week the tight end has a mouthwatering matchup with a division foe that has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns in the league.

Has Engram done enough to jump to the top of our Fantasy Football Week 4 Tight End Rankings? Plus, which players are bound to underperform following a breakout performance just one week ago? Let’s take a look.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Better Than Usual: 
  2. OJ Howard – 9.60 pts. (TE15) 

Will Dissly at ARI

Dissly is far from a flashy name in this league, however, he’s quietly working his way into the upper echelon of fantasy tight ends. After a down Week 1 Dissly has exploded for three touchdowns and 40+ fantasy points over the past two weeks.

Dissly is no fluke, but rather a prominent target within the Russell Wilson-led Seahawks offense. Dissly’s been targeted 12 times since Week 2 and has caught 11 passes.

Arizona’s defense has allowed 23 receptions this season to tight ends, the second-most in all of football. The Cards are also dead last at defending the TE position in terms of fantasy points. Arizona has allowed an eye-popping 25.43 points to tight ends over three weeks of play.

Worse Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: 
  2. David Njoku – 0.00 pts. (Placed on IR)

Dawson Knox vs. NE

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 23: Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills

Knox is one hell of an athlete, and he began to flash his abilities on an NFL platform this past week. In fact, Knox was likely a waiver wire darling in your fantasy league following a 67 yard, one touchdown, and 16.6 point performance that placed him as the seventh-highest scoring tight end of the week. However, Knox will find it extremely difficult to match his output from a week ago this time around.

Opposing tight ends have been horrendous when facing off with the New England Patriots defense. The Pats have allowed an average of just 3.87 fantasy points per game to the position this season.

The Patriots have yet to give up a touchdown this season, in any facet. Knox hit pay dirt in Week 3, however that wasn’t just Knox’s first touchdown with the Bills, that was Knox’s first touchdown since high school!

Week 4 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

  • Keys:TE1 l TE2+
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
Rank Tight End TEAM Opp.
1 Evan Engram NYG

vs. WAS

2

 Travis Kelce KC

at DET

3

 Zach Ertz PHI

at GB

4

 Darren Waller OAK

at IND

5

 Mark Andrews BAL

vs. CLE

6

 Greg Olsen CAR

at HOU

7

 Austin Hooper ATL

vs. TEN

8

 Delanie Walker TEN

at ATL

9

 O.J. Howard TB

at LAR

10

 Will Dissly SEA

at ARI

11

 Vance McDonald PIT

vs. CIN

12

 Eric Ebron IND

vs. OAK

13

 T.J. Hockenson DET

vs. KC

14

 Jason Witten DAL

at NO

15

 Vernon Davis WAS

at NYG

16

 Jimmy Graham GB

vs. PHI

17

 Jared Cook NO

vs. DAL

18

 Jack Doyle IND

vs. OAK

19

 Gerald Everett LAR

vs. TB

20

 Dawson Knox BUF

vs. NE

21

 Trey Burton CHI

vs. MIN

22

 Tyler Eifert CIN

at PIT

23

 Noah Fant DEN

vs. JAC

24

 Demetrius Harris CLE

at BAL

25

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

at CHI

26

 Dallas Goedert PHI

at GB

27

 Jordan Akins HOU

vs. CAR

28

 Mike Gesicki MIA

vs. LAC

29

 Blake Jarwin DAL

at NO

30

 Hayden Hurst BAL

vs. CLE

