Fantasy Football Week 3 Defense (DST) Rankings: Start Jaguars on TNF?

Not much has been going well in Jacksonville if you’re a Jaguars fan. For starters, your $88 million quarterback got hurt in his first game with the team. His replacement may be conducting aerobic routines for an adult cam site, and your all-pro cornerback tried to fight your coach. All in all, a fairly entertaining two weeks.

However, lost in all this ruckus is the fact that the once-feared Jaguars defense has become a laughing stock across the league. For all their mishaps, the talent is still there to succeed.

Will the Jags turn things around against a Titans offense that has averaged just 201 yards through the air this season? Find out in our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 3.

P.S. This is our weekly reminder that whatever you do, do not, I repeat do not start the Miami Dolphins defense under any circumstance.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: Packers – 12.00 pts. (DEF3) Panthers DEF – 6.00 pts. (DEF16) Buccaneers DEF vs. NYG

Quietly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite drastically improved since last season. As things currently sit, the Bucs have the seventh-best defense in fantasy and the eighth-best total defense in the NFL.

Tampa Bay held Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton to a passer rating of below 50% just a week ago. This time around they’ll likely be licking their chops as rookie Daniel Jones is set to make his first career start for the G-Men on Sunday.

To make matters worse, Giants guard Kevin Zeitler’s playing status is currently up in the air. Jones’ arsenal of playmakers will likely be limited come game time, as numerous receivers are dealing with concussion symptoms

A top 10 defense, or a rookie QB making his first career start with limited help around him? I know who I’m taking.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual Candidates: Jaguars – 10.80 pts. (DEF9)

Ravens DEF at KC

This is in no way an indictment on the Baltimore defense, but rather a tip of the hat to the Chiefs offense. Baltimore’s defense is legit. They have a top-nine fantasy unit on the season, and are arguably better than that ranking supports.

However, you just simply can’t play a defense going up against the Pat Mahomes-led Chiefs with confidence. Defenses that have faced off with Kansas City have averaged a putrid -0.5 fantasy points over the first two weeks of the season.

There’s not much left to say here, don’t risk it, you can find better options on the waiver wire this week.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Defenses

Keys: DEF1 l DEF2+

Rank Defense TEAM OPP 1 Patriots NE vs. NYJ 2 Cowboys DAL vs. MIA 3 Bears CHI at WAS 4 Bills BUF vs. CIN 5 Packers GB vs. DEN 6 Vikings MIN vs. OAK 7 Buccaneers TB vs. NYG 8 49ers SF vs. PIT 9 Titans TEN at JAC 10 Rams LAR at CLE 11 Jaguars JAC vs. TEN 12 Seahawks SEA vs. NO 13 Eagles PHI vs. DET 14 Texans HOU at LAC 15 Chargers LAC vs. HOU 16 Panthers CAR at ARI 17 Browns CLE vs. LAR 18 Saints NO at SEA 19 Ravens BAL at KC 20 Cardinals ARI vs. CAR 21 Broncos DEN at GB 22 Redskins WAS vs. CHI 23 Falcons ATL at IND 24 Lions DET at PHI 25 Chiefs KC vs. BAL 26 Colts IND vs. ATL 27 Bengals CIN at BUF 28 Steelers PIT at SF 29 Raiders OAK at MIN 30 Giants NYG at TB 31 Jets NYJ at NE 32 Dolphins MIA at DAL

