Fantasy Football Week 3 Defense (DST) Rankings: Start Jaguars on TNF?

Not much has been going well in Jacksonville if you’re a Jaguars fan. For starters, your $88 million quarterback got hurt in his first game with the team. His replacement may be conducting aerobic routines for an adult cam site, and your all-pro cornerback tried to fight your coach. All in all, a fairly entertaining two weeks.
However, lost in all this ruckus is the fact that the once-feared Jaguars defense has become a laughing stock across the league. For all their mishaps, the talent is still there to succeed.
Will the Jags turn things around against a Titans offense that has averaged just 201 yards through the air this season? Find out in our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 3.
P.S. This is our weekly reminder that whatever you do, do not, I repeat do not start the Miami Dolphins defense under any circumstance.
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
- Packers – 12.00 pts. (DEF3)
- Panthers DEF – 6.00 pts. (DEF16)
- Buccaneers DEF vs. NYG
Quietly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite drastically improved since last season. As things currently sit, the Bucs have the seventh-best defense in fantasy and the eighth-best total defense in the NFL.
Tampa Bay held Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton to a passer rating of below 50% just a week ago. This time around they’ll likely be licking their chops as rookie Daniel Jones is set to make his first career start for the G-Men on Sunday.
To make matters worse, Giants guard Kevin Zeitler’s playing status is currently up in the air. Jones’ arsenal of playmakers will likely be limited come game time, as numerous receivers are dealing with concussion symptoms
A top 10 defense, or a rookie QB making his first career start with limited help around him? I know who I’m taking.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Worse Than Usual Candidates:
- Jaguars – 10.80 pts. (DEF9)
Ravens DEF at KC
This is in no way an indictment on the Baltimore defense, but rather a tip of the hat to the Chiefs offense. Baltimore’s defense is legit. They have a top-nine fantasy unit on the season, and are arguably better than that ranking supports.
However, you just simply can’t play a defense going up against the Pat Mahomes-led Chiefs with confidence. Defenses that have faced off with Kansas City have averaged a putrid -0.5 fantasy points over the first two weeks of the season.
There’s not much left to say here, don’t risk it, you can find better options on the waiver wire this week.
Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Defenses
- Keys: DEF1 l DEF2+
|Rank
|Defense TEAM
|OPP
|1
|Patriots NE
|vs. NYJ
|2
|Cowboys DAL
|vs. MIA
|3
|Bears CHI
|at WAS
|4
|Bills BUF
|vs. CIN
|5
|Packers GB
|vs. DEN
|6
|Vikings MIN
|vs. OAK
|7
|Buccaneers TB
|vs. NYG
|8
|49ers SF
|vs. PIT
|9
|Titans TEN
|at JAC
|10
|Rams LAR
|at CLE
|11
|Jaguars JAC
|vs. TEN
|12
|Seahawks SEA
|vs. NO
|13
|Eagles PHI
|vs. DET
|14
|Texans HOU
|at LAC
|15
|Chargers LAC
|vs. HOU
|16
|Panthers CAR
|at ARI
|17
|Browns CLE
|vs. LAR
|18
|Saints NO
|at SEA
|19
|Ravens BAL
|at KC
|20
|Cardinals ARI
|vs. CAR
|21
|Broncos DEN
|at GB
|22
|Redskins WAS
|vs. CHI
|23
|Falcons ATL
|at IND
|24
|Lions DET
|at PHI
|25
|Chiefs KC
|vs. BAL
|26
|Colts IND
|vs. ATL
|27
|Bengals CIN
|at BUF
|28
|Steelers PIT
|at SF
|29
|Raiders OAK
|at MIN
|30
|Giants NYG
|at TB
|31
|Jets NYJ
|at NE
|32
|Dolphins MIA
|at DAL
