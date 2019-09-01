Former Packers Quarterback Finds New Home After Release

When you consider the Green Bay Packers decided to keep just two quarterbacks for their initial 53-man roster, DeShone Kizer’s release Saturday has been telegraphed for weeks as he slid to the third-string option.

Fortunately, his new team doesn’t seem to mind a surplus of play-callers.

On Sunday morning, the Oakland Raiders claimed the former Packer off the waivers to add a fourth quarterback to their arsenal alongside starter Derek Carr and backups Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Raiders claimed former Packers' QB DeShone Kizer on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019

Kizer was a somewhat surprising cut before Saturday’s deadline — though, only because the Packers seemed likely to retain three quarterbacks. Instead, they opted to stick with franchise superstar Aaron Rodgers and backup Tim Boyle, who outshined Kizer throughout the entire preseason.

It ended Kizer’s less than two years in Green Bay after the Packers traded former first-round pick and free safety Damarius Randall to Cleveland for him after he started 15 games as a rookie for the Browns — an infamous 0-16 season that saw Kizer pass for 2,894 yards, 11 touchdowns and an eye-popping 22 interceptions.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Crowded in Oakland

While good news for Kizer, who knows how long his stay in Oakland might last with the quarterback field particularly crowded.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the Raiders unexpected decision to keep two backups behind Carr with Mike Glennon the backup and Peterman fitting in as the third-string choice. According to his report, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden complimented Peterman and added that he wants to help him revive his career.

The #Raiders are expected to keep 3 QBs, with Mike Glennon slotting in behind starter Derek Carr, source said. Coach Jon Gruden really does like Nathan Peterman and wants to help resurrect his career. Peterman should stick, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

Where exactly Kizer fits into that picture is also unclear, but the Raiders got a small sampling of him when the Raiders and Packers met for their third preseason games in Winnipeg. He finished that game passing 4 for 7 with 24 yards in limited reps, finishing with a 24.4 QB rating and getting sacked three times.

Kizer boasts mobility over both Glennon and Peterman, but accuracy has been Kizer’s biggest struggle both with the Browns and Packers. Playing in place of Rodgers for much of the final two games in the 2018 regular season, Kizer was picked off twice and failed to score a touchdown as the team skidded to a final 6-9-1 record.

Bidding Farewell

Kizer wrapped his preseason with the Packers completing just 56 percent of his 45 passes for just 273 yards, collecting a pair of touchdowns and interceptions each. Boyle statistically outranked him but also displayed a more accurate touch.

That didn’t leave Kizer sore, though, Thursday night when he began to walk off Lambeau Field with his future uncertain. Before leaving, he made sure at least a few Packers rooters remember his time in the city, giving a few young fans his game shoes as a memento.

The last thing DeShone Kizer would do at Lambeau Field. Class act. https://t.co/fjHmCnVbAk — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) August 31, 2019

Though, should Kizer remain with Oakland into the regular season, he will make one more trip to Lambeau Field this season when Raiders travel to the Packers for a noon CT matchup on Oct. 20 between the two teams.

Read Next: The Packers Have Their Initial 53 Men, But Who All Survive the Cutdown?