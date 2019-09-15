Ex-Super Bowl Coach Agrees to Contract Extension; Ends Cowboys Speculation

The New Orleans Saints have locked up their longtime head coach.

Just prior to the start of the Saints’ highly-hyped rematch against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, the Saints have committed to a new five-year extension with Sean Payton — their head coach since the 2006 season.

The deal will keep Payton in New Orleans through the 2026 season.

Scoopage: Saints and Sean Payton have agreed on a new 5-year extension. #breakingnews Payton loves the city, city loves him. He’s w them for half a decade @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 15, 2019

The Cowboys Were Rumored as Sean Payton’s Next Destination

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network responded to Glazer’s tweet by mentioning the Dallas Cowboys — that would be because there were rumors in the offseason that the Cowboys could move on from their longtime head coach in Jason Garrett for Payton if the latter were to become a free agent.

This contract extension obviously ends any chance Payton ends up in Dallas. For those that aren’t aware, served as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys from 2003 until 2005 right before he accepted the gig as the head coach for the Saints.

The #Saints lock in coach Sean Payton, ending any Cowboys speculation before it starts. https://t.co/Oy8DxczOQm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2019

Sean Payton is the Best Coach in Saints History

Payton has obviously been the team’s best head coach in franchise history and has led the Saints to unmatched success during his tenure there. Prior to his arrival, the Saints had just five postseason births during their 39-season franchise history.

In his first season, the team had an NFC Championship Game appearance and have made it to the playoffs in seven of his 13 seasons with the franchise, including a Super Bowl win in Super Bowl XLIV over the Indianapolis Colts at the conclusion of the 2009 season.

Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune summarized Payton’s accomplishments best in his article regarding Payton’s extension:

“Since landing in New Orleans, Payton holds a 119-74 record as a head coach, a .616 winning percentage, and is 8-6 in the playoffs. His crowning achievement was leading the Saints to a league championship over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. Widely regarded as an offensive genius, Payton’s offenses led the league in net yards per game in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2016. The Saints also ranked first in scoring in 2008 and 2009, and have won two straight NFC South titles in 2017 and 2018. Payton is also a fixture in New Orleans and in 2008 launched the Play it Forward Foundation, which raises funds and awareness to help family in need of health, education and social welfare.”

In other words, the Saints have been one of the top NFL franchises ever since the moment of Payton’s arrival. That’s not including they should have advanced to the Super Bowl last season after a blown non-call from a ref in the NFC Championship Game and a miracle touchdown pass with time expiring prevented them from advancing in the playoffs during the 2017 playoffs.

Basically, this was a no-brainer contract extension that also prevents the rising Cowboys from signing one of the top three head coaches in the NFL.

With the 40-year-old Drew Brees likely to end his career in New Orleans, the quarterback-head coach marriage will continue for as long as Brees wants to play. Brees is in the midst of the final year of his contract this season.