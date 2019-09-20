Giants vs. Buccaneers Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

These two teams are a combined 1-3 but eyes will be watching for one reason — Daniel Jones. The New York Giants decided to pull the trigger after losing their first two games and start their rookie. His first start will come on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants have had two ugly losses to start their season and they have not been because of Eli Manning. The defense in New York is abysmal. Manning has thrown for 556 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 62.9% of his passes.

Tampa Bay went on the road on Thursday night and took down division foe Carolina Panthers. The Bucs’ defense had Cam Newton moving his feet and looking more inaccurate than usual. Tampa Bay can start 2-1 with a win over the Giants which would be a surprise.

Giants vs. Buccaneers Preview

The Giants are one of the worst defenses in football. They are allowing 441 yards per game through two weeks. Opposing quarterbacks are throwing for 321 yards per game. The defense is young but the talent is not there.

New York had a quick trigger with Manning for two reasons. First, when you draft a quarterback sixth-overall, he has to play. There was no reason to bring Manning back this season. Second, management realized that this team is going nowhere so they have to save face and pawn this season off as a developmental year for their young quarterback.

“I don’t,” Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said when asked if he feels pressure. “I’m here to try to inspire our guys to win. There are reasons why teams win and lose. I think as we move forward here and develop a winning team it’s going to change.”

Shurmur has cancelled his weekly spot with WFAN’s Mike Francesa. His press conferences sound like he is a coach without a plan. Right now, his focus needs to be on winning a game against the Bucs.

Tampa Bay rebounded quickly after suffering a double-digit loss in Week 1. They had a quick turnaround playing on the road on Thursday night and it was a good one. Jameis Winston did not turn the ball over after throwing three interceptions in the first game. Their defense allowed just 14 points.

“We look at their offense, they are not going to change what they are doing, it’s Pat’s offense, he’s just going to run it,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said of the Giants’ offense. “For us, it’s trying to stop Saquon and force him to throw the ball.”

Giants vs. Buccaneers Pick & Prediction

The Giants are underdogs for the third straight week. Tampa Bay enters the game as six-point favorites at home, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York is going to run the ball. Saquon Barkley is explosive. With a rookie quarterback, Barkley is good for 30 touches this week. The Giants offense struggled with Manning but Jones can bring a different dynamic. Arians claimed that his main priority is stopping Barkley.

Another thing Arians likes to do is throw the ball, and throw it deep. Winston could have some open receivers downfield against this poor Giants’ secondary. It might be a blessing for Jones to start on the road so he does not have to hear boo’s but it will still be a loss.

PICK: Bucs -6

UNDER: 48

SCORE PREDICTION: Bucs 28, Giants 17

