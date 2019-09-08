Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Gets Amazing Compliment From Patriots QB

During the offseason, Tom Brady praised his wife, Gisele Bundchen, for helping him open his mind to new ideas. During an interview with Men’s Health, Brady noted that Bundchen helps him push the boundaries of what is possible.

“Gisele’s life has been very nontraditional,” Brady noted to Men’s Health. “She left home at 14; she lived in Japan at 16 in an era with no cell phones. She lived in New York City at 17 without speaking English. In her mind, there are no boundaries. ‘Why can’t you do that? Why do you have to go to school? Why can’t you just leave and live in a different country?’ In her reality, you can. Coming from mine, it was very different. This is what you do: You go to elementary school, go to high school, go to college. In her mind, why do you have to do any of those things? And you know what, she’s right. I’m the one that had to go, ‘You’re right!’ And that’s helped me grow.”

Bundchen has been vocal about her concern for Brady continuing to play football with the punishment he takes. In recent years, Bundchen seems to have backed off her desire for the Patriots quarterback to retire admitting that he would not be happy until he is the one that is ready to call it quits.

Gisele Called Brady the “Avacado to My Toast” in Birthday Instagram Shout-Out

This past August, Brady turned 41 years old and his wife took to Instagram to offer her husband some birthday wishes. Bundchen referred to Brady as the “avocado to my toast” in the Instagram post.

“Happy birthday love of my lifeeey! Life is so much better because we can share it with you! Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast ! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Feliz aniversário amor da minha vida!” Bundchen noted on Instagram.

Brady Admits That Gisele Offers Him Helpful Parenting Advice

Brady admitted that he sometimes needs help as a father understanding their children. The couple has two children, Vivian and Benjamin, together and Brady also has a son, Jack, from a previous relationship. Brady noted he sometimes falsely assumes that his children will react the same way as their siblings.

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack,” Brady explained to Men’s Health. “So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should just do all these things that I do.’ The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

The couple has been happily married for more than 10 years. It will be interesting to see if Brady is able to play football until he is 45 as he has said is his goal on numerous occasions.