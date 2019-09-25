Jack Hatton Dies: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jack Hatton, one of America’s top judo stars, has died at the age of 24. Hatton’s death was first announced on September 24 in an article on Judo Inside’s website. His death came five days after his 24th birthday.

In his career, Hatton went by the nickname “Judo Jack.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hatton Competed in the World Judo Championships in August 2019

According to Hatton’s International Judo Federation profile, he competed at the Montreal Grand Prix in July 2019 where he finished in fifth place. Also in July, Hatton competed in Grand Prix’s in Hungary and Croatia.

In August 2019, Hatton placed in third at the PanAmerican Championships Seniors in Lima, Peru. Hatton competed in the World Judo Championships in Tokyo, Japan, in August 2019. Hatton made it to the last 32 in what turned out to be his final competition.

Hatton won two Pan American Opens, in El Salvador in 2016, and in Chile in 2017. Also in 2017, Hatton won a bronze medal at the Grand Prix in Zagreb, Croatia, which was his first tournament listed on the IJF website. At the same tournament in 2019, which was held in Turkey, Hatton won a commendation for best international performance.

2. Hatton’s Coach Called the Judoka Star ‘an All-Round Great Person’

Pedro’s Judo Center in Wakefield, Massachusetts, paid tribute to Hatton on their Facebook page in a post that read, “Along with being a top US Judo athlete, Jack was kind-hearted, caring and an all-around great person. He was a true role model for students at our dojo and judoka all over the country.” The post also said, “If you or a loved one is struggling with depression or their mental health, please seek help by calling 1-800-273-8255 or speak to someone.”

On his official Team USA profile, Hatton’s coach is listed as Jimmy Pedro of Pedro’s Judo Center. Hatton is also listed as a member of New York Athletic Club. That profile gives Hatton’s hometown as Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Fellow judoka wrote in a tribute, “😢😞 My brother I will miss you so much ! Love you brother! R.I.P.” World champion Sagi Muki told Judo Inside, “I am so sad to hear. Jack is one of the best USA Judoka and top athlete at the U81kg division. I’m so sad to hear this and I hope he is in a better place. I had a tough fight with him. My heart is broken.”

3. Hatton Described Himself as an Olympic Contender for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

On his LinkedIn page, Hatton described himself as an “Olympic contender for Tokyo 2020.” Hatton writes on his page, “One of five athletes officially receiving a stipend from USA Judo National Team and US Olympic Committee.”

At the time of his death, Hatton had been a teacher at Saratoga Judo Inc. in Greenfield, New York. According to his Facebook page, Hatton attended Burnt Hills – Ballston Lake Senior High School in Burnt Hills, New York. The last publicly viewable post on that page saw Hatton sharing a post which said that Hatton had moved into the Olympic Qualification Zone.

Hatton said on his LinkedIn page that he studied business administration at DeVry University between 2017 and 2019.

4. Hatton Said Judo Had Been His Greatest Teacher

Hatton told Team USA’s official website in 2018 that his favorite memory in judo was, “experiencing the 2016 Rio Olympics as a training partner. Seeing my teammates compete and win in Rio is something that inspires me to this day.” Hatton said that he has been competing since the age of four and that the sport of judo has been his greatest teacher.

While on his Facebook page, Hatton said that he began studying judo at the Jason Morris Judo Center and at San Jose State University. From there, Hatton the junior U.S. Open three years in a row.

5. Hatton’s Judo Icon Was Rich Moss

In the same interview with the Team USA website, Hatton said that his judo icon was Rich Moss. Hatton said of Moss, “He’s super hard-working, smart, and a just an upfront kind of guy. He’s a man’s man and someone I aspire to be like.” On his Facebook page, Hatton said that he was inspired to get into the sport through his father and his brother who are both judo black belts.

