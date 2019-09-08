Jaguars’ Myles Jack Throws Punch at Sammy Watkins [WATCH]

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense is falling apart both physically and mentally. The Kansas City Chiefs are nearing 300 total yards in the first half. Sammy Watkins has scored two touchdowns already, and he is getting in the mind of the defense.

Jaguars’ linebacker Myles Jack has been ejected from the game after hitting Watkins in the face during a fight that broke out in the end zone. Patrick Mahomes was injured on the play but he has returned to action. After he was thrown out, Jack did not want to leave the field.

They might have to put Myles Jack in a straight jacket so he doesn’t beat up a ref on his way home pic.twitter.com/oHZiE0kBgs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2019

Jack got into it with members of the Chiefs then seemed to get into an altercation with one of the refs after being ejected. The league will more than likely hand Jack a hefty fine on Monday morning for his actions.

Jack’s Tenure in Jacksonville

Jack was one of the first building blocks of this Jaguars’ defense. He has played all 16 games in each of his first three seasons in Jacksonville. He has solidified his spot as one of the league’s strongest linebackers, but he let his temper get the better of him in this situation.

Jacksonville built a strong defense behind Jack, Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. In their first game against the Chiefs, they are getting torched and it is getting to them mentally. The Chiefs are nearing 300 yards in the first half of play. Mahomes is already over 200 yards passing with two touchdown passes, that is two more than he had when these teams met last season.

Myles Jack was ejected for throwing a punch! Craziness @ Jacksonville!!! pic.twitter.com/pphb2pansi — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 8, 2019

Throwing a punch at a player is an automatic ejection, but putting hands on a referee is where the situation gets dicey. This is a definite fine for Jack and a possible suspension. More importantly in the short term, Jack will miss the rest of the game against one of the league’s best offenses. The Jaguars need all the help they can get in stopping Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Busy First Half in Jacksonville

There has been no shortage of action in this matchup between the Chiefs and Jaguars. The Chiefs offense got going early with a 68-yard touchdown to Watkins. Mahomes connected with Watkins once more in the first quarter on another long pass.

This has been a game full of injuries. Tyreek Hill has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Nick Foles was taken back to the locker room and has not returned. Mahomes left for a short amount of time but has since returned. Jack is the most recent casualty, but it was due to an ejection.

The exciting part is that this game still has a second half to play. There has been all kinds of fireworks in the first half, so make sure to tune in for the second. The Chiefs are looking to pick up their first win of the season in what they hope will be a Super Bowl year after missing out by one game in 2018. The Jaguars can prove that they should not be taken lightly with an upset victory at home.