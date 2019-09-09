Jaguars Trade for Steelers QB After Nick Foles’ Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost starting quarterback Nick Foles early in Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season. After turning to rookie Gardner Minshew, who put together a solid performance after, they still needed to add quarterback depth after the severity of Foles’ injury was revealed.

That depth will come via trade, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jaguars have acquired Josh Dobbs from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

Jaguars trading a 2020 5th-round pick to Pittsburgh for QB Josh Dobbs, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2019

This comes after NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed Foles had suffered a fractured clavicle. It came during the team’s 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

#Jaguars QB Nick Foles suffered a fracture clavicle. He’s out indefinitely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2019

Prior to the injury, Foles had completed 5-of-8 passes for 75 yards and one touchdown. It’s a brutal blow for the Jaguars and Foles, who signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the team this past offseason, per Spotrac.

Jaguars QB Outlook: Gardner Minshew Remains Starter

Although the addition of Dobbs is an interesting one for the Jaguars, it appears the rookie out of Washington State will maintain the starting job. Schefter confirmed as much by stating that Minshew is still QB1 while pointing out that Dobbs will slide into the backup role moving forward.

Gardner Minshew still is Jaguars’ starting QB. But now, with Nick Foles out, his backup will be former Steelers’ QB Josh Dobbs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2019

Minshew showed impressive accuracy after stepping in during Sunday’s game. The sixth-round draft pick completed 22-of-25 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns while tossing one interception. He showed a strong rapport with second-year wideout DJ Chark, who caught four passes for 146 yards and one touchdown.

It’s worth noting that Chark’s touchdown grab came from Foles on the play in which the quarterback was injured. Along with Chark, Chris Conley also had a solid showing, catching six passes for 97 yards and one score while Dede Westbrook managed to find the end zone as well and tallied five catches.

