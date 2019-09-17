Jets QB Depth Chart: NY Down to Third-String Quarterback Luke Falk

Things went from bad to worse for the New York Jets as the team is now down to their third-string quarterback Luke Falk after backup Trevor Siemian left the game with a leg injury. The Jets depth chart now only consists of one quarterback

Siemian sustained the injury in the first half on a big hit from Browns defensive end Myles Garrett who was called for a roughing the passer penalty. With Sam Darnold out with mono, the Jets now only have one quarterback on the roster. Falk was just promoted to the active roster this week after Darnold was ruled out. While the team has not announced Siemian’s injury, the replay did not look good and the quarterback limped to the locker room right after the play.

The Jets Are Down to Just 1 Quarterback

Oh man that is painful looking for Trevor Siemian. pic.twitter.com/6tm5IWZv6s — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 17, 2019

We can expect the Jets to add another quarterback before Week 3 if Siemian is forced to miss time. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazier reported that Week 4 was the soonest Darnold could return to play as his recovery requires a minimum of 21 days.

“Sam Darnold told me last night he feels much, much better and says he hopes docs let him rejoin his team this week. Says doc told him he has to take 21 days to recover and as a result hoping he comes back after the bye Week 4. Says he hasn’t lost much weight at all,” Glazer tweeted.

Heading into the third quarter, the team had negative passing yards.

Luke Falk Threw for More Than 14,000 Yards at Washington State

Falk was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Titans. The quarterback had a standout college career at Washington State. Falk’s best season came his sophomore year when he threw for 4,561 yards, 38 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.