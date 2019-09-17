Jets’ Trevor Siemian Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury [WATCH]

The New York Jets are in trouble.

Trevor Siemian, who started the game for the Jets in place of starter Sam Darnold, left the Monday Night Football game against the Browns with a gruesome leg injury.

The injury looked bad but Siemian reportedly walked off the field before heading to the locker room.

Oh man that is painful looking for Trevor Siemian. pic.twitter.com/6tm5IWZv6s — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 17, 2019

Siemian was 3-6 for 3 yards before exiting. The Jets had negative 13 yards passing in the first half.

Darnold was ruled out of the game earlier in the week with mono. Siemian compiled a 13-11 mark as a starter. He started 24 games for the Broncos from 2016-17.

In his career, Siemian — a Northwestern grad — has passed for 5,686 yards, 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Second-year QB Luke Falk entered the game for Siemian following the injury and the MetLife Stadium crowd serenaded him with “LUKE” chants. Falk completed his first pass of the game and the Jets kicked a field goal.

Falk was promoted from the practice squad this week. He was claimed by the Jets in May had an impressive preseason. He threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns while completing 80.6% of his passes (29-for-36). The Jets waived him, but signed him to their practice squad the next day.

Browns TE David Njoku Rules Out With Concussion

The Browns also saw one of their key players leave the game when tight end David Njoku went up for a catch and came down awkwardly on his head.

Njoku was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after heading to the locker room.

TE David Njoku (concussion) won't return. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) September 17, 2019

Njoku, a former first round pick of the Browns, is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds with 4.6 40-yard dash speed. He was taken in the first round of the 2017 by the Browns.