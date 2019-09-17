Jets’ Trevor Siemian Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury [WATCH]

The New York Jets are in trouble.
Trevor Siemian, who started the game for the Jets in place of starter Sam Darnold, left the Monday Night Football game against the Browns with a gruesome leg injury.
The injury looked bad but Siemian reportedly walked off the field before heading to the locker room.
Siemian was 3-6 for 3 yards before exiting. The Jets had negative 13 yards passing in the first half.
Darnold was ruled out of the game earlier in the week with mono. Siemian compiled a 13-11 mark as a starter. He started 24 games for the Broncos from 2016-17.
In his career, Siemian — a Northwestern grad — has passed for 5,686 yards, 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.
Second-year QB Luke Falk entered the game for Siemian following the injury and the MetLife Stadium crowd serenaded him with “LUKE” chants. Falk completed his first pass of the game and the Jets kicked a field goal.
Falk was promoted from the practice squad this week. He was claimed by the Jets in May had an impressive preseason. He threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns while completing 80.6% of his passes (29-for-36). The Jets waived him, but signed him to their practice squad the next day.
Browns TE David Njoku Rules Out With Concussion
The Browns also saw one of their key players leave the game when tight end David Njoku went up for a catch and came down awkwardly on his head.
Njoku was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after heading to the locker room.
Njoku, a former first round pick of the Browns, is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds with 4.6 40-yard dash speed. He was taken in the first round of the 2017 by the Browns.
Last year, Njoku essentially doubled his production in the passing game from his rookie season, collecting 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns. He caught four balls for 18 yards and one touchdown in the Browns opener against the Titans.
Odell Beckham Missed Red Zone Opportunity With Visor Issue
Odell Beckham made an amazing catch to set up the Browns first red zone opportunity, but missed the chances inside the 20 because he was forced to the sideline with a visor issue.
Beckham had a gold-colored shield on his helmet and was told he couldn’t wearing it, causing a scramble from the Browns equipment staff.
According to Pro Football talk, after announcing a sponsorship deal last month with Oakley, the NFL changed its rule to allow only lightly tinted visors provided by Oakley.
It overshadowed the magnificent one-handed grab OBJ made in his return to MetLife Stadium.
Beckham had played down his return to New York in the lead up to the game.
“It is just another game,” he told reporters. “It really is. ‘Monday Night Football’ in the lights. Just trying to get wins.”
OBJ caught seven passes for 71 yards in his Browns debut in Week 1, but the Browns lost 43-13.
Late in the half, Beckham went for a grab in the end zone but came down awkwardly. He limped off the field and an injury update has yet to be provided. He did run to the locker room.
