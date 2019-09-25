Katy Collins Dead: MMA Fighter Dies at 32

Katy Collins, the veteran MMA fighter, has died at the age of 32. Collins’ death came a few days after she suffered an aneurysm.

Collins’ death was confirmed by Branson Fight Club Head Coach JT Tilley. Collins had been based in at the Missouri club. Tilley wrote in the heartbreaking post, “The fight is over. You never stopped fighting and we never gave up on you. Just wasn’t in the cards…. I’ve always been so proud of you Kate. We did it. I was honored to be able to live you your dream with you. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I will miss you more than the world will ever know. 😔”

