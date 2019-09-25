Lakers: Puzma? Kyle Kuzma’s Puma Deal Likely, Reasons Revealed [LISTEN]

Kyle Kuzma joining Puma?

It’s likely.

Puzma — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) September 23, 2019

Two weeks ago, Puma extended an offer to the Los Angeles Lakers small forward.

According to Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and New York Times writer, Marc Stein, Nike will not match Puma’s offer.

Formerly, Kuzma was part of a small collection of athletes known as “Team Kobe,” which wore the Undefeated’s Nike Kobe 4 Protro collection, along with the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker and San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan.

On this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I asked Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes what he knew about Kuzma joining Puma.

Check out the Q&A snippet below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Chris, I heard Kyle Kuzma and the Puma sneaker company rings bells like Sunday at 12 o’clock. What say you?

Chris Haynes: If you say that, I’ll roll with you, man! I ain’t going against that. When DeMarcus Cousins came on my podcast late last year, well whenever I do my podcast I try to wear something like Puma or whatever the player is endorsed, so they’re comfortable and it’s showing respect. Some players won’t even talk to you if you got the wrong stuff on. But Puma, the new stuff has old school basketball, but it’s a new modern style, a modern look. The Pumas are legit, man! I know that Nike’s and Adidas was running things for the longes and I never thought that any other sneaker company would be able to infringe on their territory. But Pumas, they’re coming straight. New Balance trying to make some moves with Kahwai, so I applaud for these other companies trying to get involved. They’re also tapping into the younger players, because they want these young players to grow with the shoe brand. And the youth will look that, and match these players with these brands. That’s what happened with Steph Curry and Under Armor, it goes straight to he youth. That’s why you see a lot of these AU programs being sponsored by Under Armor. That’s not to put Under Armor not he same level as Adidas or New Balance. You see Under Armor a lot in these high schools and colleges, you know? So I wouldn’t dismiss what you said about Kyle and Puma.

Last year, Puma named Jay-Z a creative director of the shoe. In that role, he worked with the art direction for Puma’s shoes by shaping the general concept of the revived basketball division.

The Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton,San Antonio Spurs’ Rudy Gay, Los Angeles Lakers’ Danny Green and DeMarcus Cousins, as well as the WNBA’s Skylar Diggins-Smith all, wear Puma.

Back in August, I reported via Basketball Society Online that New York Knicks guard, RJ Barrett would rock Puma.

He joined fellow New York Knicks, Allonzo Trier, Kevin Knox, Bobby Portis & Knicks Hall of Famer Walt Frazier as wearers of the shoe brand.

More on Kyle Kuzma: While Puma is topical in Kyle Kuzma’s world, what’s not as appealing also according to Marc Stein is that the Lakers expect Kuzma to miss the start of training camp as he recovers from a lower left leg injury he suffered during workouts with Team USA.

The 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Utah, Kuzma has averaged 17.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in two seasons for the purple and gold.