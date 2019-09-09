Kyle Van Noy Inactive Week 1 Vs. Steelers as Wife Marissa Is in Labor

The New England Patriots will be without veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy during Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Sunday Night Football. While it’s a marquee match-up to get the 2019 season in gear, Van Noy has the best excuse for missing the season opener: his wife Marissa Van Noy is in labor.

Other deactivated players on the Patriots’ squad for Week 1 include veteran wideout Demaryius Thomas, cornerback Joejuan Williams, cornerback Obi Melifonwu, tackle Korey Cunningham, and defensive lineman Byron Cowart. In Van Noy’s absence, the door opens for rookies Chase Winovich and Shilique Calhoun to have extended playing time.

According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, the Patriots knew it was a possibility that Van Noy would have to sit out due to his wife’s labor date. This will be the first child for Kyle and Marissa, who first met in 2011, got engaged in 2013, and tied the know the following year at the LDS Church in Salt Lake City, Utah. The couple decided to wait to figure out the sex of the child, and has dubbed their future kid “Baby Van Noy” on social media.

Marissa has been keeping her nearly 40K followers on Instagram updated on her pregnancy journey, commemorating each major milestone from the first sonogram, to finally hitting the 9 month mark. Three days before going into labor she posted a lengthy message online about her nerves and excitement to finally bring Baby Van Noy into this world:

It’s BABY MONTH!!! Not going to lie, I have been feeling pretty uncomfortable these past few weeks… small daily tasks become so much harder when you have a little human taking up all of your space 🙃 But I have truly felt so empowered throughout this pregnancy and I feel so grateful that I get to be a mommy to my little one. It blows my mind how incredible a woman’s body is 😍 With that being said I also am overwhelmed by the love of a Mother, no matter how someone reaches motherhood- if they grow their babies in their bellies or in their hearts through adoption, foster care, etc. Being a mom is such a big responsibility/gift that I feel so lucky to take on ♥️ #maternity #inmyfeelings #pregnancyhormones #sendhelp

Marissa & Kyle Van Noy Live in Massachusetts

Marissa is a model, and former Miss Utah, who finished as third runner up in the Miss USA pageant. Van Noy played football at Brigham Young University, and was selected 40th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2014 NFL Draft. When he was traded to New England on October 25, 2016, the couple moved to Massachusetts, and have been there ever since.

Van Noy was Adopted as a Child

Being adopted, Van Noy feels a connection to those who are just like him, and with his wife, started a foundation that focuses on helping kids growing up in the foster system. Established in 2014, The Van Noy Valor Foundation is a non-profit that aims to give back to children who are adopted, in foster care, or disadvantaged, and encourage personal valor by armoring them with success through resources, mentors and opportunities.

