The Lakers had an exciting offseason this year bringing in Anthony Davis alongside a number of fresh faces from the free agency market. While not as high profile as some of the other signings, the Lakers brought back fan-favorite Alex Caruso on a multi-year deal and seem ready to give the Bald Mamba his first extended look in the NBA. While Caruso has accumulated some playing time at the game’s highest level, he was previously on a two-way deal limiting the time he could spend in the NBA.

Epic Lakers Alex Caruso-Michael Jordan Video Goes Viral

Caruso has taken Laker nation by storm and following his strong finish to the 2018 season, fans are excited to see what the former two-way player can do with a full season in the NBA. Flashing deceptively excellent athleticism and strong shooting range, Caruso should be able to earn himself some significant minutes if he is able to play anything like he did at the end of last season. While he wasn’t facing premier mid-season competition, Caruso at the very least showed he deserves an extended look from the Lakers.

Assuming the place of Kobe Bryant in the original video, the new viral remix features Caruso and Jordan going toe to toe. While it isn’t as eerily similar as Bryant is to Jordan, the Bald Mamba shockingly looks to have a bit of Jordan’s flair – making the video all that more fun.

Original:

Kobe and Jordan were identical 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/I4DCUvcK8i — Mamba Insider (@Mamba_Insider) October 25, 2018

Alex Caruso’s Role on the Lakers

Right now, the Lakers’ situation at point guard seems to be a wide-open race. The Lakers brought back Rajon Rondo and signed Quinn Cook in free agency, though neither seems to be a heavy favorite to star and it seems to be an open competition heading into training camp. The Lakers have stated their desire to get Caruso some real minutes in the rotation this year and should he start the year where he left off last season, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility to see him quickly jump into a starting role alongside LeBron and Anthony Davis.

Caruso showed himself to be a strong on-court complement for James as he plays quality defense, can knock down the deep ball, and is one of the few point guards – similar to Quinn Cook – who can impact a game without needing the ball in their hands to dictate the offense. If Caruso can prove his knockdown three-point shooting from last season wasn’t a fluke, he should play himself into some real minutes rather quickly.

Caruso has grown tremendously over the past few seasons and is a testament to the G-League and just how exactly it can mold a player into a legitimate NBA contributor. Where previously Caruso may have been lost in the shuffle of the countless talented players trying to make an NBA roster, he was instead able to prove himself a valuable asset in the G-League while refining his game to eventually (hopefully) become an impact player in the NBA.