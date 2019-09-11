Despite very publicly not being the Lakers’ first choice for the head coaching job, Frank Vogel brings veteran coaching experience along with a loaded crop of assistant coaches. Featuring names like Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins, Vogel and his staff have numerous years of head coaching experience and look to help lead the Lakers back to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2012-2013 season.

Lakers’ Coach Frank Vogel Talks LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Vogel takes over a new-look version of the Lakers featuring the superstar pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Coaching one superstar can be difficult but helping two become a cohesive unit and learn to play alongside one another is much more difficult. Thankfully, Vogel seems up to the task.

“Talent-wise, they’re the two best players I’ll ever have had the opportunity to coach. That brings a lot of fun, a lot of excitement to what we’re able to do on the court.” Vogel told NBA.com, “It brings a lot of challenges too. You have to make sure you’re managing them the right way and putting them in the right positions to feel good about their roles and what’s happening around them. There are challenges involved with that. So I’m looking forward to how that all is going to play out.”

Especially with regards to Davis, Vogel will likely need to lean heavily on big men JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard to soak up the bulk of the minutes at center, freeing up Davis to play his preferred position of Power Forward. Davis will almost certainly still see some minutes at Center but asking him to exclusively bang down low with bigger players over the course of an 82 game season isn’t the wisest use of his incredibly diverse skill set.

Frank Vogel on Dwight Howard’s Role

One of the bigger storylines is the offseason addition of Dwight Howard, a late pickup after the knee injury to DeMarcus Cousins. Coming off an injury-plagued year of his own and with almost no suitors for his services, Howard comes back to the Lakers a humbled player trying to get whatever minutes he can find.

“I think he’s excited about this opportunity with the Lakers. It’s very different from the first time he came through. Then, he was a mega-star coming in with two other mega-stars [Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash].” Vogel went on to tell Steve Aschburner, “This time around, he’s had a few teams where they haven’t had great success. And he’s at a different point, age-wise, in his career. So he’s excited just to be part of something, in any way he can help. He knows it’s going to be more of a role player type of role.”

Howard’s talent has never been in question and he looks to be in some of the best shape of his career heading into the 2019-2020 season. On a non-guaranteed deal, Howard could prove to offer incredible value to the Lakers should he prove to even be a sliver of the player that was a walking 20/12 during his time with the Orlando Magic.