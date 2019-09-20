Lakers: Clippers Ball Boy Reveals Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Bullied Him [WATCH]

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the best to do it.

A six-time NBA Most Valuable Player and 19-time NBA All Star, the king of the Skyhook played 20 seasons in the National Basketball Association for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

During that time, he helped both his teams win six championships.

Appearing on the Chicago-based Domenick Nati Show, sports markerter, Dave Meltzer, CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, one of the world’s leading sports & entertainment marketing agencies, claims that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was unkind to him when he was a Clippers ball boy.

You can check out the conversation below. It begins at the 2:00 mark:

“I was a ball boy for the Clippers when I was twelve years old,”said Meltzer who co-founded his agency with Hall of Fame Quarterback Warren Moon. “OK first game, it’s the Lakers versus the Clippers. I get to the visiting locker room, Kareem Abdul Jabbar is the biggest jerk in the world to me. Really. Boy I really didn’t know what I was doing, it was my first day and I know how intense he is, you know I’m older now, but I was twelve years old, four-foot- six, seventy eight pounds. Yeah I went home crying and wanting to quit. That was my dream job.”

Yikes!

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, he left as the league’s as the NBA’s all-time leader scorer with 38,387 points.

Meltzer reveals that his mom would not allow him to quit being a Clippers ball boy based on his supposed bad experience. “I grew up with six kids,” he recounted.

A single mom, my mom bent over backwards to get me this position. You know, begged the trainer, like works so hard and I came home crying to quit. My mom made me go back and said: ‘We don’t quit. the next game was Dr. J. Seventy six ers versus the Clippers I got the visiting locker room Dr. J came right up to me I was gun shy like he was gonna hit me you know like I didn’t know what was gonna happen. But all superstars were jerks like Kareem.”

To be fair, all don’t have bad experiences with Karem Abdul-Jabbar.

“I believe that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was not only the greatest basketball player that ever played the game, I can make an argument that he was the greatest athlete to ever walk the planet,” ex-Los Angeles Lakers trainer, Gary Vitti told me last year on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

Vitti has room to talk. He began as a trainer with the Lakers in 1984 while Pat Riley was head coach. During his Lakers tenure, he’s been around all of the names! Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, think Magic Johnson, think James Worthy.

In addition to his scoring title, Abdul-Jabbar hauled in 17,440 rebounds and swatted 189 blocks in 1,560 games.

Former Laker legend, Sam Perkins thinks the world of him.

“When I was younger I saw this man play, I even played against him my rookie year,” Perkins told me on the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.

“I couldn’t move him and it is not the point that I couldn’t move him that made him great. There were a lot of guys that did a lot more things than today’s players did, but because we are in an era with social media and news operates the way it does now, you only see Michael [Jordan]. Oscar Robinson is left out as well and if you are going to talk about triple-doubles, you are only talking about Russell Westbrook and Jason Kidd. But you don’t talk about Oscar Robinson because he is so far back and that is where Kareem gets lost. That is why I say Kareem is the GOAT.”