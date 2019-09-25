Lakers: LeBron James, Rajon Rondo Are NBA’s Smartest Players Reveals Coach

Rajon Rondo and LeBron James are among the NBA’s elite. Multiple teams and multiple champions combined, they are on a Lakers team competing for an NBA championship.

Retired NBA vet Dwyane Wade spoke glowingly about the Lakers, James and Rondo this coming season. “If they get it together obviously they’re going to be a very good team,” Wade told me.

“LeBron, Rondo and those guys, their veteran leadership is going to try and get that continuity together early on and try to get it together and going fast.”

Six Lakers players returned from last season’s Lakers roster James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso.

The Lakers also got vets: Lakers newcomers include Anthony Davis, the now injured DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers also have a new head coach in Frank Vogel. NBA Hall of Famer Jason Kidd headlines a list of assistant coaches in Frank Vogel’s stable.

Appearing on Monday’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Nancy Lieberman spoke glowingly of Rajon Rondo.

A former assistant coach of the Sacramento Kings under coach, George Karl, Lieberman, a Naismith Hall of Famer is no slouch. She’s always defied odds. While in high school as a junior, Lieberman represented the U.S. at the Pan American Games in 1975.

She’d make history afterward when she made the Olympic team and earned a silver medal.

History was made then when she became the youngest basketball medal winner in the history of the Olympics.

In between then and now, Coach Lieberman played on the U.S. Women’s National Team, the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, was named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and was the president of the Women’s Sports Foundation.

Currently a head coach in Ice Cube’s Big 3 three-on-three basketball League, Lieberman says Rondo is a strong basketball mind.

Check out a snippet from our Q & A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What makes Rajon Rondo special and makes him stand out this year as opposed to last year?

Nancy Lieberman: My relationship with Rondo is very long and very deep. There’s a lot of respect between us. He’s one of, if not, the smartest player that I’ve ever coached. So if you are going to coach him, you need to expect him to hold you accountable and he will. With that said, LeBron James had to find a peer that understood the game intellectually as he does. So there’s EQ (emotional intelligence) and IQ (intellectual intelligence) involved in this game and LeBron and Rondo have both. So, Rondo is a great mentor and role model. I can’t tell you how many times he’s called me in the middle of the night and I’ve told him, ‘you’re gonna have to lose my number.’ And he’d say to me: ‘hey, can we watch film when we come in,’ like can I get 6 or 7 guys?’ And I’m like: ‘You’re unbelievable.’ He’d call, 2, 3 ,4 in the morning and go: ‘coach, you watching film?’ And I’d go: ‘Yeah.’ Then I actually get my computer on [and say]: ‘What is it that you want to see?’ So you can’t think like you do, you have to think the way Rondo is seeing. You have to see the game through his eyes. He’s phenomenal, if he called and said: ‘hey you want to shoot at 4 am?’ I’d say yes. So him, Rudy Gay, Demarcus Cousins, those are my guys. Whatever they needed was my responsibility.