Aside from just joining forces on the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are teaming up off the court as well. With James roping Davis into a role for his highly anticipated follow up to Michael Jordan‘s Space Jam, it remains to be seen if Davis can act as good as he can hoop.

LeBron James Praises Anthony Davis’ Acting Ability in Space Jam 2

Davis had a brief foray into acting once before, playing himself in Barbershop: The Next Cut. While his involvement hasn’t yet been officially announced, it can only be assumed that Davis will once again be playing himself in Space Jam 2.

LeBron seems to think that Davis is an excellent actor, complementing him before going on to say he was impressed by just about everybody that they had on set. James is actually a surprisingly decent actor himself and made waves with his big screen debut, Trainwreck.

James faces a tough challenge in rebooting the universally loved Michael Jordan film as the original Space Jam still holds up to this day. A staple of every child born in the 80s and 90s, Space Jam is a cultural phenomenon and presents a major shadow for James to try and step out from with his sequel.

LeBron James & Anthony Davis’ On Court Fit

The filming of Space Jam 2 likely gave LeBron and Davis some valuable time to get to learn how to share a court with one another. While there were almost certainly no serious five on five runs during shooting, even small workouts involving the two can go a long ways towards helping to establish on-court chemistry.

On paper, the two seem to be an ideal fit playing alongside one another. Davis’ athleticism allow him to fly up and down the court and offer James a massive lob target in the transition game. Davis has long been forced to create his own shots down low, however, James’ elite playmaking ability should make life much easier and put him in more frequent positions to pick up easy points. Conversely, Davis’ gravity when rolling to the rim will alleviate some of the pressure from LeBron in pick and roll sets. With slightly more room to operate, James should be able to consistently find more open looks.

All that said, the two still have yet to share extended time on the court together with this Lakers squad and growing pains are an almost certainty. While both players have shared the court with superstars before, neither has played alongside a player quite like the other. Davis had prime DeMarcus Cousins and LeBron had Wade, Irving, Bosh, and Love. James offers Davis the first truly elite playmaker (sorry Rondo) he’s shared the court with while Davis offers by far the most talented big man that James has had the chance to line up with.

Only time will tell just how long it takes the two to get comfortable sharing the court but once they do, the rest of the NBA will need to look out.