Lions vs. Eagles Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Detroit Lions clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in a must-win game for both teams at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles are coming off a tough 24-20 road loss against the Falcons while the Lions came from behind to beat the Chargers 13-10. Philadelphia leads the all-time series 16-15-2 but Detroit won the last two meetings, 45-14 on November 26, 2015 and 24-23 on October 9, 2016.

Detroit Lions (1-0-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)

Sunday, September 22 at 1:00 PM ET

Lincoln Financial Field

Coverage: FOX

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by Jazz Sports

Lions vs. Eagles -5

Over/Under: 45

Detroit Lions

🎶 Getting strong now 🎶 pic.twitter.com/MUAly110nr — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 21, 2019

The Lions were able to overcome two interceptions from Matthew Stafford, Darius Slay getting outplayed by Keenan Allen and a missed extra point and a field goal from Matt Prater in their 13-10 win against the Chargers last Sunday.

Stafford completed 22 of 30 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He threw a go-ahead, 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter and Slay made an interception in the end zone to secure the win with 1:03 to play.

Kerryon Johnson ran for 41 yards on 12 carries and caught two passes for 47 yards and one touchdown and Kenny Golladay made eight receptions for 117 yards and one touchdown. The Chargers outgained the Lions 424-339, they had 21 first downs to 19 from the Lions and won the time of possession 31:19 to 28:41.

Philadelphia Eagles

He’s a tough guy. He’s a leader. And with Carson Wentz on the field, there's a shot to win every game.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 17, 2019

Eagles star wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who played only 11 snaps in last Sunday’s 24-20 loss in Atlanta before exiting with what was initially called a groin injury, has an abdominal strain that will sideline him this week. Fellow wideout Alshon Jeffery left the game at the same time because of a calf strain and is questionable against the Lions.

Not having Jackson and possibly Jeffery diminishes the offensive firepower of the Eagles significantly. Their third-best wide receiver, Nelson Agholor, caught eight passes for 107 yards and one touchdown against the Falcons but also dropped a potential go-ahead touchdown. He will be the top target for the Eagles if Jeffery isn’t ready to play.

Carson Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions and Miles Sanders ran for just 28 yards on 10 carries and had three receptions for nine yards. The Falcons outgained the Eagles 367-286 and they had 19 first downs to 18 from the Eagles but Philadelphia won the time of possession 32:54 to 27:06.

Trends and Prediction

The Detroit Lions are:

4-1 ATS in their last five games in September

6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games on grass

5-2 ATS in their last seven games after allowing more than 250 passing yards in their previous game

The Philadelphia Eagles are:

2-6 ATS in their last eight home games

2-6 ATS in their last eight games in Week 3

1-4 ATS in their last five games after allowing more than 350 total yards in their previous game

0-5 ATS in their last five games in September

The Eagles can win this game if Carson Wentz plays like an MVP, he has looked good this season but not like his pre-injury 2017 version. They also need to get their running game going, they’re averaging just 86.0 rushing yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry, which won’t get the job done against a Lions team with a defense that has been better than expected.

This can be a close game that will be decided late in the fourth quarter, the Eagles are the better team but the Lions have the edge when it comes to health and depth.

Pick: Lions +5

READ NEXT: Saints vs. Seahawks Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick