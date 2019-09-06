Lynnette Wukie: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lynnette Wukie, 21, has made history at the University of Notre Dame. She is the first female leprechaun mascot the school has ever had.

Wukie auditioned for the role in April of 2019 and was selected as one of three mascots to represent the Fighting Irish. She made her debut at a women’s volleyball game on Saturday, August 31.

Wukie told Good Morning America, “I’m happy to be in this position to show girls or anyone of any race or gender that you can do anything.”

1. Lynnette Wukie & Her Fellow Mascots Are Making History at Notre Dame For Multiple Reasons

Lynnette Wukie is part of a trio of leprechauns making history at Notre Dame. There has been only one mascot in the school’s history who was African-American: 2001 graduate Mike Brown, according to NDInsider.

Wukie and Samuel Jackson are only the second and third African-American students to be selected as Notre Dame mascots.

The third leprechaun for the 2019-2020 season is Conal Fagan, who served as one of the mascots the previous year as well. Fagan is originally from Derry, Northern Ireland. He is the first student from Ireland to be chosen as the mascot.

2. Wukie Says She Hopes to Serve as an Inspiration to Others, Especially Girls

Lynnette Wukie was originally apprehensive about even auditioning for the mascot team, which is part of the Notre Dame’s cheerleading program.

In a video originally posted by Cheddar, Wukie explained that teammate Conal Fagan had been the one to convince her to try out for the team. She said Fagan was texting her several hours before the deadline to make sure she actually submitted her application.

Notre Dame Magazine reported that in the video she submitted with her application, Wukie posed the question, “Who says the Fighting Irish can’t fight like a girl?”

Wukie now says that she hopes she and her leprechaun teammates can serve as an inspiration to others. She told Cheddar, “Us becoming this group of leprechauns has opened people’s eyes a lot to what Notre Dame really is. We’re showing you that you can do whatever you want. You just have to be willing to take that leap of faith.”

Wukie also spoke with Good Morning America about her position. She said that she hopes future female students will have the courage to audition to be the mascot. “I hope that having a female leprechaun continues as a tradition. I hope I won’t be the only one.” Wukie explained that slight alterations were made to the costume to fit her properly.

3. Lynnette Wukie Worked as the Only Female Golf Caddie In Her Hometown & Earned a Four-Year College Scholarship For It

Lynnette Wukie should be used to making history and breaking barriers by now. As a teenager, she worked as a golf caddie at the Elyria Country Club Company for more than five years. She was the only girl to serve in that position, reports ABC News.

The high school job paid off in a big way. Wukie won the coveted Chick Evans Scholarship. The award was established in 1930 by the Western Golf Association. It covers full college tuition and housing costs for deserving students who have worked as caddies.

The website explains that “to qualify, caddies must meet the requirements of having a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character.”

4. Lynnette Wukie Is a Theater Major & Interns in the Vice President’s Office

Lynnette Wukie has a busy schedule outside of her job as one of the Notre Dame leprechauns. According to her LinkedIn page, Wukie interns in the office of Notre Dame’s vice president, as well as for the media relations department. She wrote on her page that she “assists in office projects and visitor hospitality.”

Wukie helps to reach out to prospective Notre Dame students through a monthly broadcast that she anchors. Wukie explained that she shoots, edits and produces videos for the campus broadcast as well.

Wukie is majoring in Film, Television and Theater. She expects to graduate with her bachelor’s degree in 2021.

5. Wukie is a Northern Ohio Native & Was a Cheerleader in High School

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SISTER OF MINE I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Only a few more years until I make you move to NYC with me so we never have to be apart again🤗🤗 miles or minutes 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/E1sS5MNYwp — Lynnette™ (@lynnette_wukiee) October 28, 2018

Lynnette Wukie grew up in northern Ohio. Her hometown is Elyria, which is a suburb of Cleveland.

Wukie attended Midview High School in the village of Grafton, which is located a few miles outside of Elyria. NDInsider reported that Wukie was a captain on the cheerleading team in high school. She also served as a captain on the dance team.

From a young age, Wukie felt a desire to be a leader. She told WOIO-TV, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, that she feels that becoming one of the mascots at Notre Dame may have been “destiny.” She explained that during the tryouts, she told the coaches that she wanted to be a role model for others. “Even through high school and into college, it’s always been important to me to be someone people can look up to. I think I hadn’t (yet) found that thing, like I wasn’t fulfilling my true purpose here to be that face and that role model, so when this opportunity came about I thought it was destiny.”

