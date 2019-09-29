Mitchell Trubisky Injury: Latest Updates & Outlook

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky left the Vikings game with an injury early in the first quarter. Trubisky spent some time in the blue medical tent before heading back to the locker room with 9:00 left in the first quarter.

Trubisky’s injury is reportedly a shoulder injury, and looks serious early on.

#MitchTrubisky @ChicagoBears

Significant left shoulder injury.

See why he is unlikely to return today and what it means going forward at https://t.co/dFDT8os6QG pic.twitter.com/NDj2YZUS1n — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) September 29, 2019

Here’s the play on which Trubisky was injured:

The play where Mitch Trubisky got injured.pic.twitter.com/tZ137ASHq7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2019

What it Means if Trubisky Misses Significant Time

While it’s far too early to tell, Trubisky spent a few minutes in the medical tent before heading back into the locker room. Bears Backup quarterback Chase Daniel entered the game and led the Bears on a 14-play 75-yard drive that ended in a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tarik Cohen.

Daniel went 1-1 when filling in for Trubisky last season, and he is an experienced veteran whom Matt Nagy trusts. The Bears play the Oakland Raiders in London next Sunday, and then Chicago has its bye week, so if this injury is as serious as it looks, it’s likely we won’t see Trubisky playing again until at least after week 6.

Heavy will keep you updated with Trubisky’s status as it changes.