MLB Playoff Bracket 2019: NL-AL Games & Postseason Teams

The #postseason bracket is SET. Make your picks for a chance to win $250,000: https://t.co/U3sShoE5Ym pic.twitter.com/r349aOqkey — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2019

After months of waiting, MLB playoff bracket with the 10 postseason teams has been set. The following playoff info is based on the current results holding and will be updated after the final regular-season game.

The Astros are the top seed in the American League and will have home-field advantage through the World Series if Houston is able to make it. In the National League, the Dodgers hold the No. 1 seed and will have home-field advantage at least through the NLCS if they continue to advance.

The following teams are headed to the MLB playoffs: A’s, Rays, Twins, Yankees, Astros, Brewers, Nationals, Cardinals, Braves and Dodgers.

The Yankees & Twins Headline AL Playoff Matchups

The Astros will have to wait to see whether they will face the A’s or Rays in the ALDS. Meanwhile, the Yankees and Twins will square off with an ALCS spot on the line. Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke with WFAN about how he plans to construct the ALDS lineup.

“In my eyes, how you line it up – I personally have been going back and forth between a few guys,” Boone told WFAN. “That’ll be something that as a staff we really start to focus in on and just see what’s the best way to deploy our guys … I think we’ll probably wait a little bit. I could become a little more clear at the end of the weekend and we’ll obviously want to start to prepare our guys as best we can. But it might be something that spills over into early next week just how exactly we want to line it up.”

The Braves & Cardinals Square Off in the NLDS

Atlanta has been awaiting their opponent as the race for the NL Central tightened between the Brewers and Cardinals. St. Louis was able to hold off a late push from Milwaukee to clinch the division and punch their ticket to Atlanta. Last season, a young Braves team surprised many by making the postseason, but Atlanta manager Brian Snitker is hoping his team can advance this time around.

“We weren’t supposed to do it this year,” Snitker noted to MLB.com. “I think when we were talking in March, most people were picking us to finish fourth. I think we said back then, ‘That’s why we play the game.'”

Here’s a look at the current MLB playoff bracket.

MLB Playoff Bracket 2019: National & American Leagues

AL NL 3 Twins 3 Cardinals 2 Yankees 2 Braves 5 Rays 5 Brewers 4 A’s 5 Rays/4 A’s 5 Brewers/4 Nats 4 Nationals 1 Astros 1 Dodgers

NL Playoff Matchups 2019

Here is a look at the National League playoff matchups heading into the final day of the regular season.

NL Wild Card: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals

NLDS: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves

NLDS: Brewers/Nationals vs. L.A. Dodgers

AL Playoff Matchups 2019

Here are the current American League playoff matchups heading into the final day of the regular season. We will be updating this list with the final matchups once confirmed.

AL Wild Card: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland A’s

ALDS: Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees

ALDS: Rays/A’s vs. Houston Astros