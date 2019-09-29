MLB Playoff Schedule 2019: Postseason Baseball Matchups & Dates

We are days away from the start of the 2019 MLB playoffs with the NL Wild Card matchup kicking off the postseason on Tuesday, October 1st. The full playoff schedule will be announced at the conclusion of the regular season, but MLB has already announced the dates for postseason baseball. We will be updating this page with the specific matchups and times as soon as they are announced.

While there are some seedings still to be worked out, the playoff field has been set. The following teams have punched their ticket to the MLB postseason: Astros, Yankees, Twins, A’s, Rays, Dodgers, Braves, Cardinals, Nationals and Brewers.

Heading into the final day of the regular season, the big thing yet to be determined is the winner of the NL Central. The Brewers chased down the Cardinals with the division winner facing the Braves in the NLDS, while the second-place team takes on the Nationals in the Wild Card matchup. Oakland and Tampa Bay were the latest teams to clinch their spot in the postseason. A’s manager Bob Melvin noted that his team is hoping to make some noise in the playoffs.

“This group’s establishing themselves as one of the better teams in the American League, and any time you win as many games as we have it means you had another successful season,” Melvin explained to ESPN. “These guys are still hungry.”

Here is a look at what we know so far about the MLB playoff schedule. We will continue updating this after the regular season concludes and the final times are announced.

MLB Playoff Schedule 2019

Playoff times will be announced at the conclusion of the regular season. Games with an asterik are only if necessary. Dates are courtesy of MLB.com.

DATE MATCHUP TV/TIME(ET) Tues., Oct. 1 NL Wild Card TBS Wed., Oct. 2 AL Wild Card: Rays vs. A’s TBS Thurs., Oct. 3 NLDS Game 1 FS1/MLB Thurs., Oct. 3 NLDS Game 1 FS1/MLB Fri., Oct. 4 ALDS Game 1 FS1/MLB Fri., Oct. 4 ALDS Game 1 FS1/MLB Fri., Oct. 4 NLDS Game 2 TBS Fri., Oct. 4 NLDS Game 2 TBS Sat., Oct. 5 ALDS Game 2 FS1 Sat., Oct. 5 ALDS Game 2 FS1 Sun., Oct. 6 NLDS Game 3 TBS Sun., Oct. 6 NLDS Game 3 TBS Mon., Oct. 7 ALDS Game 3 FS1/MLB Mon., Oct. 7 ALDS Game 3 FS1/MLB Mon., Oct. 7 NLDS Game 4* TBS Mon., Oct. 7 NLDS Game 4* TBS Tues., Oct. 8 ALDS Game 4* FS1 Tues., Oct. 8 ALDS Game 4* FS1 Wed., Oct. 9 NLDS Game 5* TBS Wed., Oct. 9 NLDS Game 5* TBS Thurs., Oct. 10 ALDS Game 5* FS1 Thurs., Oct. 10 ALDS Game 5* FS1

World Series Schedule 2019

While we do not know the specific teams, the World Series dates already been set. The team with the better record will host Games 1, 2, 6 and 7.