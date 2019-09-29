MLB Playoff Standings 2019: Matchups & Teams for Postseason Picture

The MLB playoffs are upon us and all ten postseason teams have been confirmed heading into the final day of the regular season. The MLB playoff standings are almost set with the exception of the race between the Cardinals and Brewers for the NL Central title. The American League matchups are all set with the baseball postseason beginning in just a few days.

Here is a rundown of the teams that have made the playoffs: Yankees, Rays, Twins, Astros, A’s, Braves, Nationals, Cardinals, Brewers and Dodgers. Houston has secured home-field advantage through the American League playoffs, while Los Angeles has done the same in the National League.

The Yankees take on the Twins in the ALDS as they begin their World Series quest. The Astros will await the winner of the A’s and Rays Wild Card matchup in the other ALDS series. Astros manager A.J. Hinch discussed his team’s unique approach heading into the postseason.

“I think there’s a number of things that we do that other teams don’t do as often,” Hinch explained to Yahoo Sports. “We play very aggressively infield-in in the first three innings. That’s not something traditionally teams have done but I love that our pitchers know that I’m trying to put pressure on their offense to have to score. It’s going to be hard to score against us. Secondly, while an open base is a consideration for a lot, I want our pitchers to find ways to get these hitters out. Again, there are extremes and there are situations where it makes total sense to do it, and I will do it again. Sometimes belief in your pitchers is a powerful thing.”

In the National League, Atlanta will host the NL Central winner which will either be Milwaukee or St. Louis. The NL Central is the one race still up for grabs heading into the final day of the season with both the Cardinals and Brewers crawling to the finish. The Dodgers will take on the winner of the Wild Card matchup between the Nationals and the second-place team in the NL Central.

Here is a look at the current MLB playoff standings and matchups. We will be updating this page with the final matchups after the regular season ends.

National League Playoff Standings 2019

TEAMS W L 1. Dodgers 105 56 2. Atlanta 97 64 3. Cardinals 90 71 4. Nationals 92 69 5. Brewers 89 72

NL Playoff Matchups 2019

Here is a look at the National League playoff matchups heading into the final day of the regular season.

NL Wild Card: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals

NLDS: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves

NLDS: Brewers/Nationals vs. L.A. Dodgers

American League Playoff Standings 2019

TEAM W L 1. Astros 106 55 2. Yankees 103 58 3. Twins 101 60 4. A’s 97 64 5. Rays 96 65

AL Playoff Matchups 2019

Here are the current American League playoff matchups heading into the final day of the regular season. We will be updating this list with the final matchups once confirmed.

AL Wild Card: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland A’s

ALDS: Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees

ALDS: Rays/A’s vs. Houston Astros