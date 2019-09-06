Nebraska vs. Colorado: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Nebraska and Colorado will face off in week two after facing light opponents in their season openers. The Cornhuskers are ranked 25th in the nation heading into this game.

These two teams met last season and it was a 33-28 victory for Colorado. They will take the field against each other almost on the exact same day as 2018. Could it be the same result as last season or will the nationally ranked Nebraska squad get their revenge?

Nebraska vs. Colorado Preview

Nebraska picked up an unimpressive win over South Alabama in their first game. The Cornhuskers led 14-7 at halftime after being tied after the first quarter. They finished with a 35-21 win over the mediocre Jaguars. Adrian Martinez finished with 178 yards and an interception. They scored two touchdowns on the ground thanks to Dedrick Mills. What does this mean moving forward for Nebraska?

It is no secret that Nebraska was not happy with their performance against South Alabama. Head coach Scott Frost said that the offense was “leaps and bounds better” in practice this week than they were in their first game. This is important heading into a game against Colorado who can put points on the board.

Colorado came out slow in their first game against in-state rival Colorado State. The game was tied at seven after the first, but the Buffaloes flexed their muscles over the final three quarters. They scored 45 points in the final three quarters on their way to a blowout victory. Colorado showed that they are multi-dimensional. Steven Montez finished 13-20 for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Alex Fontenot ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry against Colorado State.

“I’m looking forward to getting this film watched and getting these corrections. This is a starting point,” new head coach Mel Tucker said after win. “Winning is good. We’ve got a ways to go before I can say that’s the type of football team that we want to have.”

Tucker is not happy with his team’s win in week one. They will continue to get better. They can gain plenty of confidence with a win over a nationally ranked team.

Nebraska vs. Colorado Pick & Prediction

This game will be played at Folsom Field in Colorado. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Colorado is getting four-points at home. By using the eye test in week one, Colorado has a chance in this game. They have a chance not only to cover this game, but to win it.

The o/u is 64.5. This is among the highest numbers in week two. This number is where it is because Colorado has an explosive offense. They can score the football. South Alabama put up three touchdowns on Nebraska’s defense. This should give the Buffaloes some life. Nebraska’s offense looked better in practice apparently, but they still under performed in week one and now they will hit the road against a tough opponent.

If this game was in Nebraska, the outcome might be different. Since it is in Colorado, do not shy away from dabbling on the Colorado moneyline.

PICK: Colorado +4

OVER: 64.5

SCORE PREDICTION: Colorado 38, Nebraska 35

READ NEXT: Auburn vs. Tulane: Betting Line, Odds & Pick