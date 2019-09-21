NFL Betting Lines: Week 3 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

There perhaps hasn’t been a week like this one in NFL history when it comes to big quarterback news, and there will be a handful of new starters under center on Sunday in Week 3.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had Super Bowl hopes but those are all but extinct at 0-2 and having lost starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending elbow injury in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Mason Rudolph, a 2018 third-round pick out of Oklahoma State, makes his first NFL start Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers, who are one of nine teams at 2-0. The Niners are -7 on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com but somehow have covered just one of their past 13 following back-to-back ATS wins.

Another team with Super Bowl aspirations is the New Orleans Saints, but they have lost starting quarterback Drew Brees for at least six weeks due to a thumb injury suffered in a Week 2 loss at the Los Angeles Rams. At least the Saints have a fairly well-experienced backup in Teddy Bridgewater. They are 4.5-point underdogs in Seattle. New Orleans is on a seven-game ATS losing streak.

Both New York City-area teams will have new quarterbacks on Sunday with the Jets going with 2018 sixth-round pick Luke Falk at the New England Patriots, and the Giants benching two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning for first-round rookie Daniel Jones at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jets are whopping 23-point underdogs and are 1-6-1 ATS in their past eight AFC East road games. The Giants are +6.5 at Tampa Bay and have lost eight straight late afternoon kickoffs.

The Miami Dolphins have been historically bad in losing their first two games but will keep Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback for now. Things aren’t likely to get any better this week at the Dallas Cowboys, who are -23. It’s the first time in more than 30 years two teams have been at least 20-point favorites in the same week. Miami has lost seven consecutive road games and covered in just one, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Sunday night game has the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Cleveland Browns. It’s a matchup of quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall in the Rams’ Jared Goff and the Browns’ Baker Mayfield. Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite and is 11-2 straight up in its past 13 road games.

