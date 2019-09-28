NFL Betting Lines: Week 4 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

Since the NFL shifted to its current playoff format in 1990, just four teams have reached the postseason following an 0-3 start. Just one has after beginning 0-4: the 1992 San Diego Chargers. There are six teams at 0-3 entering Week 4: Miami Dolphins, New York Jets (on the bye), Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins. The Arizona Cardinals are winless but 0-2-1 instead of 0-3.

The tanking Dolphins – and no matter what anyone in the organization says publicly, they are tanking – have been historically bad so far. Their minus-117 point differential is the third-worst in NFL history and only behind defunct teams named the Louisville Brecks (1922) and Rochester Jeffersons (1923). Miami is going to be an underdog all year and is easily the biggest in Week 4 at +16.5 on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Anyone for an upset? The Fins are 12-1 straight up in their past 13 when hosting a West Coast team.

Miami and Washington have both allowed at least 30 points in every game. The Redskins are on a short week as they visit the NFC East rival New York Giants, who are -3 at betting sites. The Giants will be without superstar tailback Saquon Barkley for the next 4-8 weeks due to a serious ankle sprain, but there’s excitement around the franchise with the historic debut of rookie quarterback Daniel Jones last week in a massive comeback win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New York has covered just one of its past nine at home, though.

It’s a matchup of former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks when the Cleveland Browns visit the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, who are 7-point favorites at online sports betting sites. While Browns QB Baker Mayfield has disappointed in the early going, Ravens counterpart Lamar Jackson has been great. Cleveland has all of one victory in its past 27 games as a road underdog.

Important early game in the NFC North as the Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears because both division contenders already have a loss to the North-leading Green Bay Packers. Short week for the Bears after a dominant defensive effort in Monday’s win at the Redskins. Chicago is -2 and has covered four straight in the series.

