NFL Betting Lines: Week 1 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

No question that Week 1 of the NFL is the hardest of the 17 regular-season weeks to handicap because we just don’t know what teams are yet. Did you know that every year since the NFL switched to its current playoff format in 1992 that there have been at least four new playoff teams every season? Parity at its finest.

The Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South in 2017 and reached the conference title game, almost upsetting the Patriots in New England in that matchup. The Jaguars were one of a handful of 2017 playoff teams to miss last year, falling to 5-11 and last in the division. Sunday will be the Jaguars debut of new starting quarterback Nick Foles. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl title two seasons ago, winning game MVP honors.

The Jaguars are 4-point home underdogs on the NFL Week 1 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City was the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season behind an incredible year from first-time starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He became the second player in NFL history to throw for at least 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season in winning league MVP honors and is now the face of the league. The Chiefs have covered their past seven September games.

New England beat Kansas City in last season’s AFC title game on the way to winning the sixth Super Bowl in the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick Era. The Patriots begin life without future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski, now retired, in the first Sunday night game of the year as 6-point home favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pats have covered 13 of the past 18 in the series.

Favored to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the former Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma and No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. Murray’s debut, and that of his head coach Kliff Kingsbury, comes at home against the Detroit Lions in a matchup of teams that finished last in their divisions in 2018. Detroit is a 2.5-point favorite but is 1-7 ATS in its past eight at the Cardinals according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The last starting quarterback battle to be decided this summer was with the Miami Dolphins, and first-year coach Brian Flores chose veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick over second-year Josh Rosen. Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins aren’t likely to be good this year – especially after their flurry of trades over the past week – and they are 7-point home underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have covered eight straight in this series.

